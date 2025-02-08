"You’re welcome Blackhawks fans" - Paul Bissonnette chimes in on Connor Bedard's recent uptick in faceoff success 

Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette commented about Chicago Blackhawks' player Connor Bedard’s recent success in the center circle. On Saturday, he shared a post that showed that the 19-year-old’s faceoff has been improving recently.

“Does everyone remember Connor Bedard’s faceoff numbers before our on ice session at Wrigley Field 6 weeks ago where we worked on faceoffs specifically??? I do. See a trend here??? You’re welcome Blackhawks fans. #Blackhawks,” he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Bissonnette was referring to a session with the Blackhawks’ star on the sidelines of the 2025 Winter Classic Game, held on Dec. 31. Bissonnette also shared a video clip from the practice session on his X feed on Saturday.

“Video evidence of me once again helping push Connor Bedard to be great. Faceoffs are an important detail to the game. Blackhawks fans will one day realize the lessons I’m teaching. I’m his Yoda,” Bissonnette said in the caption.

Expand Tweet

Per the X account @SoftServeHockey, Bedard's faceoff performance has improved considerably in the past five games. The account shared the 19-year-old’s faceoff success percentage for the last five games. The Blackhawks center won more than half of the contests during games.

50% vs NSH (4/8)

61.5% vs EDM (8/13)

63.6% vs FLA (7/11)

42.9% vs CAR (3/7)

83.3% vs TBL (5/6)

“If he can keep this up, there's going to be a lot more opportunities for this team. Hard not to be excited,” @SoftServeHockey wrote in the caption.

Connor Bedard is the subject of the flame war between Paul Bissonnette and the Blackhawks

Paul Bissonnette and the Chicago Blackhawks' official X account had a spirited exchange after the former criticized Bedard’s performance during the 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Speaking during TNT’s coverage of the game, Bissonnette said:

"Sometimes I see him continue to try things that aren't going to work at the NHL level, like soft plays that are just going to get picked off and go back the other way," Bissonnette said. "And as much as good he does is sometimes he doesn't do great things."

Other reporters shared Bedard’s response where he seemed to shrug off the criticism.

“I’m playing hockey. Their job is to say what they see,” reporters quoted Bedard as saying.

However, hockey fans and analysts were strongly divided over Bissonnette’s comments, with the Blackhawks' official account posting a scathing message.

“22 points in 21 games vs. 22 points in your NHL career. that's pond hockey baby,” the Blackhawks official account posted on Friday night.

Expand Tweet

The Blackhawks' post also drew a mixed reaction from fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback