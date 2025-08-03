  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Leon Draisaitl
  • Zach Hyman, Mattias Ekholm and Adam Henrique's partners link up at Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins' French wedding

Zach Hyman, Mattias Ekholm and Adam Henrique's partners link up at Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins' French wedding

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 03, 2025 17:34 GMT
Zach Hyman, Mattias Ekholm and Adam Henrique
Zach Hyman, Mattias Ekholm and Adam Henrique's partners link up at Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins' French wedding [via IG/@marateigen]

Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl and actress Celeste Desjardins tied the knot this weekend in an outdoor ceremony in Les Baux‑de‑Provence, in the south of France. The event was attended by several of his current and former teammates alongside their partners.

Ad

On Sunday, Mara Teigen, fiancee of Evander Kane, shared a series of stories from Leon and Celeste’s wedding festivities. The stories featured her with Zach Hyman’s wife Alannah Hyman, Mattias Ekholm’s wife Ida and Adam Henrique’s wife Lauren outside the château and during the reception.

In one of the clicks, the ladies stood side by side posing in front of the venue. Ida Ekholm wore a mid-length brown dress with floral embroidery and structured shoulders. Alannah Hyman was in a sleeveless dark brown gown with a high neckline and pleated skirt.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
via Instagram/@marateigen
via Instagram/@marateigen

Mara Teigen sported a black dress with a purple floral print and thin straps, carrying a dark green clutch. Lauren Henrique wore a fitted black dress with a deep neckline and a high slit.

Ad

Another story showed a wide view of the chateau exterior with guests gathering along the garden path. In another story, originally posted by Lauren Henrique, the ladies were seen seated at a round table outdoors during the reception drinks in hand.

Connor McDavid’s wife shares glimpses from Celeste and Leon Draisaitl’s wedding afterparty

Oilers captain Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren Kyel were also present at the event. Later on Sunday, Lauren Kyle posted a series of Instagram stories from the wedding afterparty of Celeste Desjardins and Leon Draisaitl.

Ad

One photo showed Lauren posing with two friends in a grand room with chandeliers and portraits. All three wore black outfits, with the caption reading:

“After party ready.”

In another story, Celeste was seen walking down an outdoor staircase wearing her second outfit which was a short white lace dress with sheer sleeves. A later clip showed her dancing with Leon Draisaitl.

In one video, Connor and Lauren were seen vibing to Olly Alexander’s “Desire,” with Connor lifting Lauren off the ground as she held a drink and threw her other arm in the air. She captioned it:

Ad
“The best night!!”

Other stories included Lauren posing with a guest while making kissy faces, and a view of a packed dance floor with purple lights and guests dancing.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications