Zach Hyman, Mattias Ekholm and Adam Henrique's partners link up at Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins' French wedding

Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl and actress Celeste Desjardins tied the knot this weekend in an outdoor ceremony in Les Baux‑de‑Provence, in the south of France. The event was attended by several of his current and former teammates alongside their partners.On Sunday, Mara Teigen, fiancee of Evander Kane, shared a series of stories from Leon and Celeste’s wedding festivities. The stories featured her with Zach Hyman’s wife Alannah Hyman, Mattias Ekholm’s wife Ida and Adam Henrique’s wife Lauren outside the château and during the reception.In one of the clicks, the ladies stood side by side posing in front of the venue. Ida Ekholm wore a mid-length brown dress with floral embroidery and structured shoulders. Alannah Hyman was in a sleeveless dark brown gown with a high neckline and pleated skirt.via Instagram/@marateigenMara Teigen sported a black dress with a purple floral print and thin straps, carrying a dark green clutch. Lauren Henrique wore a fitted black dress with a deep neckline and a high slit.Another story showed a wide view of the chateau exterior with guests gathering along the garden path. In another story, originally posted by Lauren Henrique, the ladies were seen seated at a round table outdoors during the reception drinks in hand.Connor McDavid’s wife shares glimpses from Celeste and Leon Draisaitl’s wedding afterpartyOilers captain Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren Kyel were also present at the event. Later on Sunday, Lauren Kyle posted a series of Instagram stories from the wedding afterparty of Celeste Desjardins and Leon Draisaitl.One photo showed Lauren posing with two friends in a grand room with chandeliers and portraits. All three wore black outfits, with the caption reading:“After party ready.”In another story, Celeste was seen walking down an outdoor staircase wearing her second outfit which was a short white lace dress with sheer sleeves. A later clip showed her dancing with Leon Draisaitl.In one video, Connor and Lauren were seen vibing to Olly Alexander’s “Desire,” with Connor lifting Lauren off the ground as she held a drink and threw her other arm in the air. She captioned it:“The best night!!”Other stories included Lauren posing with a guest while making kissy faces, and a view of a packed dance floor with purple lights and guests dancing.