Zach Hyman opens up on injury return as Oilers star shares uncertainty over season opener

Zach Hyman was injured in Game 4 of the 2025 Western Conference Final after colliding with Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment. While the Oilers managed to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals, his absence was felt, especially when the Florida Panthers kept getting early leads.
Heading into the 2025-26 season, Zach Hyman will be a key player for the Oilers. However, he is still unsure if he will play in Edmonton's season opener against the Calgary Flames on October 8 at Rogers Place. Hyman had surgery on his right wrist on May 28, and he may not be fit in time for the opening game.
The Edmonton Oiler attended Hockey Canada's National Teams Orientation Camp in Calgary on Thursday and spoke to NHL.com's senior writer, Dan Rosen.
"(I) have one more meeting with the surgeon to wrap it up, which is great," Hyman said. "Will I be ready for the start of the season? I don't know. But I'm on the right track, which is good. The fact that I don't know is a good thing because it could be, 'No, I'm not.'"
Hyman also spoke about how his recovery process this time was different from an earlier injury and said:
"I (injured) my knee in 2019 and the knee is different because you can't skate. (This time) I'm skating. This is my top hand. I'm doing all the things I normally do, but I'm being cautious with my bottom hand."
Last season, Hyman was limited to just 27 goals. This was a clear down year for the Oilers forward, who had 83 points in the 2022-23 season and 77 points in the 2023-24 season. In 2023-24, he finished as the third-highest goalscorer in the league (54).
NHL Analyst shares his take on Zach Hyman's Olympic Games chances
Zach Hyman was not selected for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February. His slow start to the season and wrist injury were given as possible reasons for him not making the final roster. NHL insider Mike DiStefano, however, believes Hyman will be on the flight to Milan in February 2026.
"Zach Hyman, who didn't make the team last year, he is 100% making the team this summer," DiStefano said. "He is. And that's why he had a really slow start last season, but he is somebody if he gets off to a good start alongside Connor McDavid, he fills that Chris Kunitz role, right? It's just what he does."
The analyst cited Hyman's locker room presence as one reason to pick him for the team. DiStefano added that he would be "stunned" if the Edmonton Oilers left wing didn't make the team, provided he managed to stay fit and live up to his billing on the ice.
