Zach Werenski's fiancee Odette gives a glimpse into Baby Johnny's 1st duck-themed birthday party laid with cupcakes and balloons

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski’s fiancee Odette Peters shared scenes from Johnny Gaudreau Jr’s first birthday party. Odette posted pics showing the decorations and guests from the event on Instagram on Sunday.

“Baby Johnny turns 1,” Odette wrote in the caption of the first pic.

Another photo shows the duck-themed decorations.

“Splish, splash, Johnny’s 1st birthday bash,” the decorative sign says.

Odette also shared a photo of Werenski playing a game with the birthday boy.

“Almost as big as uncle Z,” Odette wrote.

Pics uploaded by Odette Peters

Johnny Jr. is the son of late Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his wife Meredith.

Johnny and his brother Matthew were cycling at night on Aug. 29 in their hometown of Oldmans Township, New Jersey, when they were fatally struck by a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver. Johnny’s teammates and friends have reached out to the Gaudreau family to provide support in any way they can.

Johnny and Meredith also share a daughter, Noa. At a memorial service for the brothers in September, Meredith revealed that she was expecting the couple’s third child, who is due to be born in April.

Thousands of NHL fans sang “Happy Birthday” for Johnny Jr. during Saturday’s game at the Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets’ official X account posted a video clip of the impromptu event.

Meredith was sitting next to Johnny Jr. with her daughter Noa in her lap for the song.

Johnny’s former teammates and friends Matthew Tkachuk and Trevor Zegras reposted the clip on Instagram and wished little Johnny well.

Zach Werenski reveals what Johnny Gaudreau taught him about family

Zach and Odette have been there for Meredith and the kids in the difficult times since the accident. Meredith has also thanked them repeatedly for their support on social media.

In one such case, she tagged an interview of Zach’s where he talked about the lessons he learned playing with Johnny for two seasons at the Blue Jackets.

Speaking to Jason Demers during an episode of NHL’s "Unscripted," Zach said:

“My first year, he actually used to drive me nuts because he’d be the last guy to show up to the rink and the first guy to leave. I was always like, ‘Why is he doing this?’ And it was just because he wanted to get home to his wife and kids. I think I’ve learned so much from that where now, like, I don’t go to the rink longer than I have to be at the rink.”

Meredith had reposted the interview and thanked “Uncle Zach” for his love and support.

