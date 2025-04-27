Zach Werenski's fiancee Odette Peters announces '3 month countdown' to their upcoming wedding

Zach Werenski’s fiancée, Odette Peters, shared a special Instagram post with her followers on Saturday. She posted a photo from an earlier photoshoot with Werenski. In the picture, Werenski wears a blue suit and dips Odette while kissing her. Odette wears a cream-colored, flowy dress with her hair down.

Odette used the post to remind everyone about their wedding. She wrote in the caption,

“3 month countdown🥹🤍.”

Earlier in January, Odette went wedding dress shopping in New York City. Meredith Gaudreau, Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, joined her on the trip. Odette also brought friends like Taylor Rose, Drey Severson, and Maddie Azar. She shared many pictures from the trip on Instagram. She captioned them,

“NYC with my best girls 💍🏒🥂 so lucky to have this group 🤍.”

One picture showed Odette taking a mirror selfie in a black coat and fitted top. Another photo showed a rainy street with historic buildings and a Dior boutique. There were also pictures of the group at bridal shops and Madison Square Garden. Zach Werenski joined Odette on the trip while playing a game in New York. A photo showed him browsing clothes at a stylish boutique.

Meanwhile, Werenski had a career-best season with the Columbus Blue Jackets. On April 17, he scored a goal and an assist against the Islanders. He finished the season with 23 goals and 82 points. Werenski ranked second among NHL defensemen, behind only Cale Makar. He played 81 games and set career highs in shots (298), power-play points (25), and 131 blocked shots.

Zach Werenski and Odette shared cute moments with Johnny Gaudreau's daughter Noa

In the second week of April, Zach Werenski and Odette Peters welcomed Meredith Gaudreau and her daughter Noa, showing the close bond between their families. Odette shared Instagram stories of Noa dressed as a little doctor helping Werenski.

Odette shared on Instagram / @odette_peters

One story showed Meredith and Noa arriving at the front steps, with Noa carrying a doctor’s bag. Another photo showed Noa putting an Elsa-themed bandage on Werenski’s thumb. Odette wrote that the "Elsa bandaid did the trick" and gave Noa a "10/10 service" rating.

In December, Meredith shared a glimpse of Werenski and Peters’ wedding invitation on Instagram. The invitation had a photo of Zach kissing Odette’s forehead, framed in an oval cutout. Meredith captioned her story,

"Oh my 😍. Wedding yearrrrr is upon us! 🙌," showing her excitement.

Meredith and Johnny Gaudreau also welcomed their third child, Carter Michael Gaudreau, with visits from close friends.

