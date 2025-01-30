Zach Werenski’s fiancée Odette Peters gushes over Johnny Gaudreau’s daughter Noa as she enjoys play date with ‘princess'

On Thursday, Zach Werenski’s fiancée Odette Peters shared a cute Instagram story about Johnny Gaudreau’s two-year-old daughter, Noa. The post showed Noa during a fun playdate and Peters called her a "princess." Noa’s playful personality stood out and it was clear that Peters enjoyed spending time with her.

She first shared a picture of Noa wearing a Minnie Mouse sweatshirt, black pants and gold winter boots with fur. Her dark brown hair was tied in a ponytail.

Peters also posted a clip where she was playing with Noa in the living room and recording her. Noa used her toy kitchen set and the room was full of toys. Peters joked in the caption, saying Noa was "fed up" with her when she dropped her pink toy teacup.

Odette shared the picture and video (stills here) on her Instagram story featuring Noa (Image Credit: IG @odette_peters)

Gaudreau died in a bike accident on Aug. 29 in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. He was in his hometown for his sister Katie's wedding.

After Johnny's passing, his wife Meredith has stayed close with her friends in the hockey world. In January, Meredith joined Peters in New York City for wedding dress shopping. Peters shared pictures from the trip on Instagram.

"NYC with my best girls 💍🏒🥂 so lucky to have this group 🤍,” Peters captioned.

Meredith commented on the post.

“Love u sooo much, future Mrs. Werenskiii,” Meredith wrote.

After the tragic accident, the connection between the Gaudreau and Werenski families has been strong.

Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith earlier teased Zach Werenski and Odette's wedding invitation

Meredith Gaudreau, the wife of the late Johnny Gaudreau, shared a post on Instagram on Dec. 13 about Zach Werenski and Odette Peters’ wedding. She showed a preview of their wedding invitation.

“Wedding yearrrrr is upon us!” Meredith wrote.

Meredith shared on her Instagram story (image credit: instagram/meredithgaudreau_)

Werenski and Johnny were close friends and teammates. After Johnny’s death, Werenski and Peters have been there for Meredith, visiting her often and spending time with their kids.

The couple got engaged in May in Barcelona. Werenski accompanied Peters when she went to New York to shop for her wedding dress. They celebrated their seventh anniversary in September.

