NHL analyst puts his faith in Connor McDavid for winning Stanley Cup 'just like Wayne’ Gretzky

Connor McDavid will win the Stanley Cup with the Edmonton Oilers. That’s the bold prediction NHL analyst Gene Principe has made.

During an appearance on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast published on July 16, Principe offered his insights into how McDavid is on a path to win the Stanley Cup just like Wayne Gretzky did back in the 1980s.

Principe stated:

“It’s the evolution of a guy people are comparing with Wayne Gretzky… I think we just had this dream sequence that the Oilers were going to win and be like ’84, ’85, you know, they lost in ’83. They came back to win in ’84, against the same team just like the Oilers did back then.”

Principe highlighted how McDavid’s destiny seems intertwined with that of Gretzky’s, stating:

“I firmly believe, like Wayne, he’s going to win Stanley Cups, as well.”

However, Principe added this word of caution about what it means to be a superstar player like Connor McDavid:

“I think sometimes people just forget the pressure just waking up, you’re Connor McDavid and people expect you to be a superstar every game, and they expect you to win scoring titles and score goals...”

Principe’s faith in McDavid seems rooted in his development as a player and a person. If McDavid’s ultimate destiny resembles anything like Gretzky’s, McDavid could be on a path to becoming one of the NHL’s all-time greats.

Connor McDavid picked as the biggest 2026 NHL free agent

McDavid will be looking to lead the Oilers to the promised land - Source: Imagn

A piece in The Athletic from July 4 picked Connor McDavid as the biggest member of the 2026 NHL free agent class.

The article looked at players set to become UFAs this upcoming summer, placing McDavid atop the list. Other notable names included Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild, Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights, and Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets, among others.

As The Athletic noted:

“It feels unlikely the Oilers captain is going to walk for nothing as a free agent a year from now after back-to-back trips to the final, but there is pressure on Edmonton’s front office to show the fact of their franchise that they can continue to improve and contend in this window.”

The comments underscore the Oilers’ win-now mentality. The club must continue doing everything it can to boost its chances of winning a Stanley Cup as soon as this upcoming season.

Otherwise, the team risks losing McDavid in free agency. As the piece concluded:

“A short-term extension in the fall feels like the most likely outcome at this point, but nothing is settled.”

Oilers fans hope that McDavid signs a long-term extension as a sign he is committed to winning multiple Stanley Cups in Edmonton.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama