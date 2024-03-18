NHL Fantasy Hockey goalie rankings 2023-24: Best and worst picks for your team in Week 23

There are 54 NHL games this week, with 12 teams playing four times in the next seven nights. After weeks of many clubs playing at least two contests, no one is on par with that schedule, with the remaining 20 all skating three times.

As NHL fantasy managers continue their preparation for the upcoming playoff matchups or look to finish strong in the consolation bracket, our Week 23 netminder preview examines the best and worst options this week.

Best goalie options for NHL fantasy hockey for Week 23

#1. Jack Oettinger and Scott Wedgewood (Dallas Stars)

Opponents: Arizona (Tues), Pittsburgh (Thur), Arizona (Sun)

The Dallas Stars are in a three-way tie for the Central Division title with the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets. After finishing as a top-5 Vezina Trophy finalist in 2022-23, Jake Oettinger has struggled this season with a higher 3.05 goals-against average (GAA) and lower .896 save percentage (SV%) than usual.

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

This week, the Stars (91 points) have a favorable schedule, facing the 27th-ranked Arizona Coyotes twice and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are clinging to their slim playoff hopes. Thus far in 2023-24, Dallas is undefeated against both teams, giving Oettinger a chance to build up confidence and momentum for the stretch drive.

#2. Andrei Vasilevskiy & Jonas Johansson (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Opponents: Vegas (Tues), San Jose (Thur), Los Angeles (Sat), Anaheim (Sun)

The Tampa Bay Lightning are a top wild-card team and just dismantled the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers thanks to outstanding performances from Andrei Vasilevskiy. However, the former Conn Smythe winner has been streaky since missing the first two months due to surgery.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

As the veteran Lightning looks to continue separating themselves in the standings, they will need Vasilevskiy and his batterymate Jonas Johansson to sweep through the California teams in their upcoming West Coast trip.

Although two of their games are against playoff-bound teams, the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings, neither club is as imposing as the Rangers, Stars or Florida Panthers. This is an essential stretch for Tampa Bay, which needs to win at least three of four.

Worst goalie options for NHL fantasy hockey for Week 23

#1. Joonas Korpisalo and Anton Forsberg (Ottawa Senators)

Opponents: Boston (Tues), St. Louis (Thurs), New Jersey (Sat), Edmonton (Sun)

The Ottawa Senators have struggled this season and brought in Joonas Korpisalo to bring stability to the crease. Still, he's underperformed with a 15-20-4 record and 3.31 GAA, with a .890 save percentage.

Joonas Korpisalo, Ottawa Senators

Unsurprisingly, the Senators are winless against their four opponents this week, two of which are ranked among the top 10 teams in the NHL standings. In the past month, Ottawa is 6-7-2 with a goal differential of minus 10, meaning it will be a long week for its netminders with only one favorable matchup: the New Jersey Devils.

#2. Charlie Lindgren & Darcy Kuemper (Washington Capitals)

Opponents: Calgary (Mon), Toronto (Wed), Carolina (Fri), Winnipeg (Sun)

The Washington Capitals have won back-to-back games, collecting 2-1 wins over Seattle and Vancouver. They are sitting a point out of the final wild-card spot but have a challenging schedule ahead, facing off against three of the NHL's best teams.

Charlie Lindgren, Washington Capitals

They were shut out by the Winnipeg Jets last week and got a chance to avenge the loss this upcoming Sunday. However, they must get through matchups against the Flames, Maple Leafs and Hurricanes. Collectively, Charlie Lindgren and Darcy Kuemper have compiled a 2-3-0 record against these clubs, giving up 16 goals in five games.

NHL Goalie League Leaders

(statistics as of March 18, 2024)

Games played - Alexandar Georgiev & Juuse Saros - 54

Wins - Alexander Georgiev - 35

Losses - Petr Mzarek - 25

Saves - Ilya Sorokin - 1,457

Shots Against - Ilya Sorokin - 1,603

Fewest Goals Against (min 10 games) - Frederick Andersen - 20

Most Goals Against - Alexandar Georgiev - 150

Goals Against Average (min 10 games) - Laurent Brossoit - 1.99

Save percentage (min 10 games) - Laurent Brossoit: .927%

Shutouts - Tristan Jarry & Connor Ingram - 6

Minutes Played - Alexandar Georgiev - 3177:54