NHL Free Agency 2025: Top 5 forwards available on the market ft. Nikolaj Ehlers

The 2025 NHL Free Agency is set to begin on July 1 at noon ET, but already several key players have re-signed.

Entering free agency, the top forwards available were going to be Mitch Marner, Sam Bennett, and Brad Marchand. Yet, Marner was traded to Vegas and signed an eight-year deal, while Bennett and Marchand both re-signed with the Panthers.

However, there are still some good players available in free agency.

Top 5 forwards available in NHL Free Agency

#1, Nikolaj Ehlers, LW

Nikolaj Ehlers is the top free agent available and the top forward.

The former Jets winger is a top-six forward who will add some offense to any lineup. Last season with Winnipeg, he recorded 24 goals and 39 assists for 63 points in 69 games.

#2, Brock Boeser, RW

Brock Boeser has spent his entire career with the Vancouver Canucks, but the winger is likely to sign elsewhere after reaching free agency.

The right winger is a sniper and a top-six forward who is arguably the best pure goal scorer available. Boeser recorded 25 goals and 25 assists for 50 points in 75 games last season. His career high is 40 goals.

#3, Mikael Granlund, C

Mikael Granlund is the top center available - Source: Imagn

The Dallas Stars made a bold move to acquire Mikael Granlund at the deadline, and all signs point to him signing elsewhere in free agency.

Granlund is the top center available and is a good second or third-line center. Granlund recorded 7 goals and 14 assists for 21 games in 31 games with the Stars. He added 5 goals and 5 assists for 10 points in 18 games.

#4, Jonathan Drouin, RW

Jonathan Drouin was a former top prospect who was drafted third overall, but he hasn't lived up to the hype. Yet, after two good years with the Colorado Avalanche, he's expected to leave and is looking to cash in.

Drouin is a middle-six winger who recorded 11 goals and 26 assists for 37 points in 43 games.

#5, Pius Suter, C

Pius Suter is a good third-line center, but he may not reach free agency as he's still discussing extension talks with the Vancouver Canucks.

Suter recorded 25 goals and 21 assists for 46 points in 81 games with the Canucks.

