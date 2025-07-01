NHL Free Agency 2025: Top 5 goalies available on the market ft. Jake Allen

NHL Free Agency is set to open on July 1 at noon ET, and the goalie market is rather thin.
There is no true No. 1 goalie in free agency, but rather more backups or goalies who can be a part of a tandem. Ahead of free agency opening, here are the top 5 free agent goalies available.
Top 5 goalies available in Free Agency
#1, Jake Allen
Jake Allen is by far the top goalie available in free agency, but there have been reports he could re-sign with the New Jersey Devils.
Allen could be part of a goalie tandem that starts 41 games with another goalie. He went 13-16-1 with a 2.66 GAA and a .908 SV% with the Devils last season.
#2, Alex Lyon
Alex Lyon is more of a backup goalie in the NHL, but he is a good backup.
Lyon spent the past two years with the Detroit Red Wings but is likely to leave in free agency. Lyon went 14-9-1 with a 2.81 GAA and a .896 SV% last season. He also started the playoffs for the Florida Panthers in 2023 as Sergei Bobrovsky had his struggles, but he ended up losing to the net to the Russian.
#3, Anton Forsberg
Anton Forsberg was the Ottawa Senators' backup goalie last season, but he's expected to leave in free agency in hopes of getting a bigger role elsewhere.
Forsberg went 11-12-3 with a 2.72 GAA and a .901 SV%. The Swede is more likely a backup in the NHL, but could sign to be part of a tandem and try to win the starting job in training camp.
#4, Dan Vladar
Dan Vladar has spent the last four years with the Calgary Flames and will be sought after to be a backup goalie by multiple teams.
Vladar is a perfect backup goalie who has shown he can handle some starts if the starter goes down with an injury. With the Flames last season, he went 12-11-6 with a 2.80 GAA and a .898 SV%.
#5, James Reimer
James Reimer is a backup goalie at this stage of his career, as the 37-year-old could be a veteran for a young starter and add some insurance.
Reimer was with the Anaheim Ducks and Buffalo Sabres last season and has appeared in 525 career games. He's been a starter in the past so could be trusted for a small stretch if the starer goes down, and likely wouldn't be too expensive.
