NHL Free Agency 2025: Top 5 UFAs still up for grabs after Day 1 signing frenzy ft. Nikolaj Ehlers

The first day of NHL Free Agency came and went, and the top player available is still on the board.

The 2025 NHL Free Agency didn't have many elite players available, but there were good depth players to be had. After the first day, here are the five top players remaining.

NHL Free Agency 2025: Top 5 UFAs still up for grabs

#1, Nikolaj Ehlers, LW

Nikolaj Ehlers entered free agency as the top free agent available after Mitch Marner was dealt to Vegas, and the Florida Panthers re-signed their three key players.

Reports indicated that Ehlers was going to take his time in free agency, and he has yet to sign. Ehlers recorded 24 goals and 39 assists for 63 points in 69 games last season with the Winnipeg Jets.

AFP Analytics projects Ehlers to sign a six-year deal worth $8.1 million per season.

#2, Dmitry Orlov, D

Dmitry Orlov is the top defenseman available and the second-best player available.

Orlov played for the Carolina Hurricanes last season and is a good second-pairing defenseman who can run a power play. He recorded 6 goals and 22 assists for 28 points in 76 games.

Orlov is projected to sign a three-year deal worth $5.1 million deal.

#3, Pius Suter, C

Pius Suter had 25 goals last season - Source: Imagn

Pius Suter is the third-ranked free agent and is a good third-line center in the NHL. Suter played for the Vancouver Canucks last season.

Suter recorded 25 goals and 21 assists for 46 points in 81 games last season. He's been rumored to be in negotiations to re-sign with the Canucks, but right now, he remains a free agent.

He's projected to sign a four-year deal worth $5 million per season.

#4, Jack Roslovic, C

Jack Roslovic is another third-line center who remains a free agent.

Roslovic spent last season with the Carolina Hurricanes, recording 22 goals and 17 assists for 39 points in 81 games. His career-high is 22 goals and 45 points.

The 28-year-old is projected to sign a three-year deal worth $4.1 million per season.

#5, Anthony Beauviller, RW

Anthony Beauviller is the fifth-ranked free agent available.

The right winger has spent time on the top line with Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin last season, but is more of a third-line winger. He recorded 15 goals and 10 assists for 25 points.

Beauviller is projected to sign a three-year deal worth $3.22 million per year.

