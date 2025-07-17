NHL Mock Trade: Exploring how Capitals can shake up the league by pulling off shock Sidney Crosby move

With the Pittsburgh Penguins entering a rebuild, Sidney Crosby's name has come up in trade talks.
Crosby is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the greatest players of all time. Crosby has made it clear he wants to spend his entire career with Pittsburgh, but if he gets traded, several teams would line up to trade him. The Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche have been two teams linked to him.
However, the Washington Capitals could also make a move for Crosby, and here is what a potential trade would look like.
Capitals acquire:
- Sidney Crosby
Penguins acquire:
- 2026 first-round pick
- 2027 first-round pick
- Ryan Leonard
- Andrew Cristall
- Leon Muggli
The Capitals would have to give up plenty of assets to acquire Crosby, as the Penguins would need a franchise-changing haul to trade him.
The Penguins would be able to pair Crosby with Alex Ovechkin and have two of the greatest players ever on the same team. Crosby would add another star player that the Capitals desperately need to be able to take another run at the Stanley Cup.
In return, Washington would give up two first-round picks and young NHL forward Ryan Leonard. Leonard made his NHL debut last season and would be a top-six forward with the Penguins.
The Capitals would also trade Cristall, who's a solid prospect as he was drafted 40th overall in 2023. He would compete for a roster spot this season for the Penguins and projects to be a middle-six forward.
The final piece Washington would trade for Crosby is Leon Muggli, who's a defense prospect. Muggli was picked in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft and would likely make the Penguins' blue line in another year or two.
It would be a lot ot give up for Washington, but if Crosby is indeed available, it wouldn't be cheap to acquire him.
Alex Ovechkin would love Capitals to acquire Sidney Crosby
The trade rumors of Sidney Crosby to the Washington Capitals began after Alex Ovechkin said he'd love for it to happen.
Ovechkin and Crosby are two of the best players ever, and the Russian star said he'd love for Washington to trade for Crosby or Evgeni Malkin.
“If this happens, it would be wonderful,” Ovechkin said (via RMNB) in his response. “If not, we will fight on our own.”
Even if Washington doesn't trade for Crosby, the Capitals will likely remain a playoff team next season.
