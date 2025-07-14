Alex Ovechkin makes his feelings known on Capitals possibly trading Sidney Crosby or $24,400,000 Penguins superstar

Alex Ovechkin shared his thoughts on the idea of the Washington Capitals adding Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin. The Capitals captain, who last season broke Wayne Gretzky's 894 goal record, was asked about it after playing in the “Match of the Year” charity game in Moscow.

“If this happens, it would be wonderful,” Ovechkin said (via RMNB) in his response. “If not, we will fight on our own.”

The Capitals were the second-best NHL team during the last regular season, finishing first in the Metropolitan Division with 51 wins. However, they struggled in the playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes and got eliminated in the second round. Now, they are looking to strengthen their depth for the upcoming season, and Crosby and Malkin could be beneficial.

Crosby and Malkin have been linked to trade rumors since the Penguins missed the playoffs again last season. Malkin, 38, has one year left on his four-year, $24.4 million deal. He scored 50 points in 68 games and had a -24 rating. The Penguins may reportedly trade him before the season ends if they want to rebuild.

Meanwhile, Penguins' captain, Crosby, 37, is still putting up numbers like a forward in his initial NHL career. He scored 91 points in 80 games last season and is signed on a two-year, $17.4 million contract. The extension signed in 2024 will start in the upcoming season.

Although Crosby has not asked to be traded, rumors have circulated that he is not interested in staying. Some hockey insiders believe he could be moved if the Penguins play poorly. But his contract includes a no-movement clause, so that will also have to be factored in.

For now, it is unlikely that the Penguins would trade them to the Capitals.

Alex Ovechkin scores in NHL vs. KHL charity game, helps raise $385K for children

Alex Ovechkin scored a goal in the annual NHL vs. KHL “Match of the Year” held in Moscow on Sunday. Playing alongside Artemi Panarin and Andrei Svechnikov, he tapped in a backdoor goal in the second period.

The NHL All-Stars dominated the charity game, winning 15-3. The event, organized by Panarin and Mikhail Sergachev, raised $385,000 for children with disabilities.

Ovechkin was honored pregame for breaking the NHL goals record and received a new car. He wore his Capitals helmet and gloves and had his sons with him during warmups. His family watched the game from the stands after returning from Turkey.

