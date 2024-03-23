NHL Playoff probabilities: 7 teams with the best odds of landing wildcard berth

As the NHL regular season winds down, the battle for wild card berths in both conferences is heating up, with several teams jockeying for positions in the standings.

The Western Conference is basically set, but all eyes will be on the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Seven NHL teams with the best odds of clinching a wild card spot

#1 Tampa Bay Lightning (98%)

Sitting comfortably four points ahead of the second wild card spot, the Tampa Bay Lightning appear poised to secure a playoff berth. With a game in hand over their closest competitors, the Lightning are virtually assured of extending their season into the NHL playoffs.

#2 Nashville Predators (98%)

Riding a wave of momentum from a recent unbeaten streak, the Nashville Predators have surged into contention for a wild card spot. Alongside the Vegas Golden Knights, they stand as near locks to claim one of the final playoff positions in the Western Conference.

#3 Vegas Golden Knights (91%)

With a lead over other Western Conference contenders, the Vegas Golden Knights are in prime position to clinch a playoff berth.

Their strong play has separated them from the pack. Outside of Vegas and Nashville, every other Western Conference team not eliminated is in single digits (Minnesota Wild 8%, Blues 3%, Flames 1%)

#4 Philadelphia Flyers (75%)

Despite holding the third spot in the Metro division, the Philadelphia Flyers are not out of the woods yet. A late-season surge from the New York Islanders or the Washington Capitals could jeopardize their NHL playoff hopes, making every game crucial.

#5 New York Islanders (45%)

The Islanders find themselves in a precarious position, trailing the second wild card spot by five points. However, their strength of schedule gives them a fighting chance to leapfrog their rivals in the Washington Capitals and Detroit Red WIngs and secure a postseason berth.

#6 Detroit Red Wings (40%)

As occupants of the Atlantic Division, the Detroit Red Wings face an uphill battle to secure a wild card spot compared to their Metro counterparts, as there will be one less spot for them to achieve.

Nevertheless, they cling to the second wild card position by a narrow margin, keeping their playoff aspirations alive.

#7 Washington Capitals (31%)

The Capitals are on the outside looking in, just one point shy of a playoff spot. However, they have the toughest remaining schedule in the NHL, and with the recent suspension of Tom Wilson looming large, they face an uphill battle to clinch postseason action.