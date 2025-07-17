NHL schedule 2025-26: Top 10 can't-miss games for upcoming season ft. Mitch Marner's Toronto return 

The 2025-26 NHL schedule was released on July 16, and immediately, many fans began circling important games and dates.

Ad

The schedule is a good chance for fans to plan potential trips to see their favorite team on the road or see certain games. After the schedule was released, here are the top 10 can't-miss games of the season.

NHL schedule release: Top 10 can't-miss games

#1, Mitch Marner's return to Toronto

Mitch Marner is one of the best players in the NHL, and he left the Maple Leafs this offseason to join the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ad

Trending

Marner is from Toronto, but his ending wasn't great, and he will likely be heavily booed in his return. Maple Leafs fans get to see Marner return to Toronto on Jan. 23 in what should be a game NHL fans have circled on their calendars.

#2, Stanley Cup rematch

The Florida Panthers have defeated the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final in back-to-back years.

Edmonton will have its first chance to avenge the defeat on November 22 when the Oilers go to Florida to play the Panthers.

Ad

#3, Brad Marchand's return to Boston

The Boston Bruins surprisingly traded their captain, Brad Marchand, at the trade deadline to the Florida Panthers. Marchand ended up being a key part of Florida winning the Stanley Cup last season, and he signed a six-year extension to remain with the Panthers.

Marchand will return to Boston - to likely a standing ovation and cheers - on October 21.

#4, Winter Classic

The NHL's Winter Classic is always a must-watch game for NHL fans, and it will go down on January 2. The Winter Classic is an outdoor game that has been part of the NHL's schedule since 2008.

Ad

However, instead of snowfall impacting the Winter Classic, heat could be an issue. This year, the Florida Panthers will host the New York Rangers at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

#5, Jonathan Toews' NHL comeback

Jonathan Toews is a future Hall of Famer - Source: Imagn

Jonathan Toews is one of the top players of his generation and a no-doubt future Hall of Famer.

Ad

However, Toews hasn't played in the NHL since April 13, 2023, due to health issues. Toews signed a one-year deal with his hometown Winnipeg Jets to make his return to the NHL this season.

Toews will make his return to the NHL on October 9 when Winnipeg hosts the Dallas Stars.

#6, Matthew Schaefer's NHL debut

The New York Islanders took star defenseman Matthew Schaefer first overall, and all signs point to Schaefer making the team as an 18-year-old rookie.

Ad

Schaefer has all the potential to be a future No. 1 defenseman in the NHL, and he makes his debut on Oct. 9 when the Islanders go on the road to play the Pittsburgh Penguins.

#7, Tampa Bay hosts outdoor game

A month prior, the Florida Panthers will host the first outdoor NHL game in the state of Florida.

But, on February 1, the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium. It will be the first time in franchise history that Tampa Bay hosts an outdoor game.

Ad

#8, J.T. Miller returns to Vancouver

J.T. Miller had a very public exit from the Vancouver Canucks as he feuded with fellow star forward Elias Pettersson. The Canucks opted to keep Pettersson and trade Miller to the New York Rangers.

On Oct. 28, the Rangers will go on the road to play the Canucks. It will be interesting to see the fan reception Miller gets, as it was a messy exit from the franchise.

Ad

#9, Alex Ovechkin's final NHL regular season game?

Alex Ovechkin is entering the final year of his contract, and there have been some rumors that this could be it for him as he may end his career back home in Russia.

If this is it for Ovechkin, his final regular-season game would be on April 14 on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets. His final home game would be April 12 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Ad

#10, Trevor Zegas returns to Anaheim

The Anaheim Ducks traded Trevor Zegras after years of speculation to the Philadelphia Flyers this offseason.

Zegras will get a chance to return to Anaheim on March 18. He was a fan favorite, so he will likely get cheered, but Zegras will have a chip on his shoulder to perform against his former team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama