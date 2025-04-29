NHL Stanley Cup playoffs: Ranking least to most surprising teams that are on the brink of elimination ft. Avalanche, Lightning

The 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are at their peak with the best 16 teams across the Eastern and Western Conferences battling hard in Round 1.
Most teams have played four games. Notably, the top Eastern teams - Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, Washington Capitals, and Carolina Hurricanes - lead their series 3-1.
Meanwhile, in the West, the Dallas Stars lead the Colorado Avalanche 3-2, while other series are tied at 2-2. Let's look at the least to most surprising teams in the Stanley Cup playoffs so far.
5 least to most surprising teams in NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
#5. New Jersey Devils
The Devils are one of the teams in the Eastern Conference whose position against the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 1 isn't surprising. Already missing key players, the Devils were expected to struggle against the well-oiled Hurricanes, who lead the series 3-1.
#4. Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens were expected to struggle against the Washington Capitals, but they managed to win Game 3, showing some resilience. Currently, they trail 3-1 in the series and are close to elimination.
Given the Capitals' strong performance during the regular season, the Habs' inability to capitalize on their momentum and take a game would be seen as least surprising by some.
#3. Ottawa Senators
The Senators returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, facing off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 1. Despite being heavy underdogs, the Sens managed to win Game 4, keeping their series hopes alive.
However, they currently trail 3-1 and are on the verge of elimination, which comes as no surprise for many.
#2. Colorado Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche started their series against the Dallas Stars on a high note, winning Game 1 by a score of 5-1. However, the Stars bounced back with wins in the next two games, taking a 2-1 lead in the series.
Although the Avalanche managed to tie the series after Game 4, the Stars regained the upper hand with a 6-2 win in Game 5. Given their strong start, the Avs' current position is somewhat surprising.
#1. Tampa Bay Lightning
The Bolts finished the regular season four points above the Florida Panthers in the Atlantic Division. Given their strong performance, many predicted the Lightning would dominate their series against the Panthers.
However, the reality has been quite different. The defending champions lead the series, leaving the Lightning just one game away from Stanley Cup playoffs elimination. The unexpected turn of events makes Tampa Bay one of the biggest surprises in the playoffs so far.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama