Nick Robertson trade destinations: Best landing spots for Maple Leafs forward despite recent $1.825M extension

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson continues to be the subject of trade speculation despite signing a one-year, $1.825 million extension over the weekend. The extension avoided an arbitration hearing that could have created even more animosity between the sides.

But as insider Elliotte Friedman noted in his latest edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast published on August 3, the Maple Leafs continue to shop Nick Robertson. With that in mind, here’s a look at three potential landing spots for the 23-year-old forward.

3 top landing spots for Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson

#3 Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have been looking to add more talent up front. The Hawks have lacked solid scoring wingers to complement centers Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar. So, adding Nick Robertson could be a solid, cost-effective move by the Blackhawks.

The change of scenery could also benefit the former second-round pick. Pushing the reset button in Chicago could give Robertson the push he needs to get back on the promising path he was once on.

#2 Columbus Blue Jackets

One of the potential destinations Friedman mentioned was Columbus. The Blue Jackets are looking to contend this upcoming season after narrowly missing the playoffs in 2024-25.

That’s why adding a forward like Robertson could complement the team’s middle-six. While it’s unclear what the Blue Jackets could offer for Robertson, perhaps a larger trade involving Yegor Chinakov could work well for all sides involved.

Chinakov recently requested a trade out of Columbus. As such, Toronto and Columbus could work something out, even if it means adding more parts to make the deal work out.

Nick Robertson could find stability in Columbus as part of an organization filled with young talent like Kent Johnson, Adam Fantilli, and Kirill Marchenko.

#1 Pittsburgh Penguins

Friedman mentioned the Pittsburgh Penguins as the top destination for Nick Robertson. The familiarity with Penguins GM Kyle Dubas paves the way for Robertson to hit the ground running in the Steel City.

The chance to play on the same team as Sidney Crosby could be an added bonus that could entice Robertson to join the Penguins.

Perhaps the Maple Leafs could get back a useful depth player for Robertson. However, Toronto fans shouldn’t expect a major return for the disgruntled winger as his value is at an all-time low. But a Leafs-Penguins trade involving Robertson could be the solution to somewhat of a logjam in Toronto’s bottom six heading into training camp this fall.

