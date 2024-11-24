No response for Eichel, 2nd-period implosion, and more: 3 reasons why Montreal Canadiens lost 6-2 against Vegas Golden Knights

The Montreal Canadiens dropped a lopsided 6-2 decision against the Vegas Golden Knights at the Bell Centre on Saturday night.

Tomas Hertl, Callahan Burke, Ivan Barbashev, Tanner Pearson, Keegan Kolesar and Jack Eichel scored for the Golden Knights. Meanwhile, Emil Heineman and Jayden Struble replied for the Montreal Canadiens.

So, let’s take a look at the three reasons why the Montreal Canadiens lost to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Three reasons why Montreal Canadiens lost against Vegas Golden Knights

#3 The Habs couldn’t keep up with the Golden Knights

The Montreal Canadiens had trouble keeping up with the Golden Knights the entire night. The Habs kept it together in the first period but were completely outplayed in the second.

The Canadiens chased the puck the entire night, eventually finding some success in third, but the Habs were outshot 25-8 during the first 40 minutes. Despite the decided edge in the physical department, the Canadiens couldn't climb out of the 5-0 hole they were in by the second intermission.

#2 The Habs failed to contain Eichel, Barbashev

The result of failing to keep up with the Golden Knights was the three-point game Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel had. Both players finished the game with a goal and an assist each. Eichel played a team-high 21 minutes, while Barbashev a respectable 16:13.

Moreover, the Golden Knights’ defense had multi-point games, with Noah Hanifin and Shea Theodore registering two assists apiece. Meanwhile, Theodore finished the game a plus-4, while Brayden McNabb a plus-3.

#1 Second-period implosion

The story of Saturday night’s game was the second-period implosion of the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs gave up five goals in the period, including three in a span of about 2:30 minutes.

Callahan Burke got his first career goal, making it 2-0 at 8:18 of the second. Then, Barbashev scored at 9:09, with Pearson making it 4-0 at 10:35.

During that span, it seemed as though the Canadiens were unable to find the puck. For instance, Barbashev’s goal started from a terrible giveaway at the Golden Knights’ blue line.

Eichel stole the puck, raced down the ice and passed the puck to Barbashev who buried the puck home. The Habs couldn't get back in time, making the 2-on-1 seem virtually effortless.

Those defensive blunders were the main reason why the Golden Knights were able to run up score in the matchup. The Canadiens will have a couple of days to regroup before taking on the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday night.

