Oilers prospects: Ranking Edmonton's top 3 young guns who could have a breakout season in 2025/26

The Edmonton Oilers are in their Stanley Cup window, so they don't have many young players taking up roster spots.

Yet, the Oilers do have a couple of players who could make an impact, and here are three young guns who could have a breakout season.

Oilers' top 3 young guns who could have a breakout season

#1, Isaac Howard

Isaac Howard won the Hobey Baker Award last year as the top college hockey player. And, this offseason, his signing rights were traded to the Edmonton Oilers for fellow prospect Sam O'Reilly, as Howard had no desire to sign with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Howard will be on the Oilers' Opening Night roster, and he should have a top-six role. Howard could very well play alongside Connor McDavid, which will make him an important part of the roster.

#2, Matthew Savoie

Edmonton acquired Matthew Savoie last offseason, and he figures to make the Oilers' roster this season.

Savoie will likely be a third-line player, but he will add some youth to the lineup. Oilers' GM Stan Bowman expects Savoie to make the roster.

"There is some growth from within," Bowman said to NHL.com. "I think Matt Savoie is probably poised to take a big step next year."

Meanwhile, Oilers' coach Kris Knoblauch believes Savoie will be a key penalty killer for the team.

“With Savoie, the one thing that I’m very optimistic about is penalty kill and how good he was in Bakersfield in that role,” Knoblauch said. “He didn’t have any penalty-kill time when he was with us [four game call-up] but certainly, we saw him being a reliable two-way player at 5-on-5.

“The opportunity for Savoie is on the penalty kill, not that he can’t be on the power play, but I definitely see him being a big part of our penalty kill.”

Savoie did appear in 4 games, recording 1 assist.

#3, Noah Philip

Noah Philip is 26 so he isn't a true young gun, but the 2025-26 NHL season could be his first as a full-time NHL player.

Philip did appear in 15 games last season, but the undrafted free agent should have a bigger role this season. He's a fourth-line player who brings some speed and energy to the bottom of the lineup.

