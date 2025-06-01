Oilers vs Panthers trade deadline comparison: Which team's last-minute additions have fared better in playoffs?

This spring’s Oilers vs Panthers Stanley Cup Final promises to be just as exciting as last year’s. Given how both clubs aspired to return to the Cup Final, each made a series of key moves ahead of this season’s trade deadline.

Both the Oilers and the Panthers were active buyers on the trade market, making high-profile moves that have led each club to play for Lord Stanley’s Cup.

That’s why it’s worth taking a closer look at each team’s trade deadline additions to see which ones have fared better in the playoffs.

So, here’s the Oilers vs Panthers trade deadline comparison as each club gets set for another epic final showdown

Oilers vs Panthers trade deadline comparison

Edmonton Oilers

Jake Walman's shutdown defense will be crucial in the Oilers vs Panthers series - Source: Imagn

Let’s begin by looking at the Edmonton Oilers’ additions. Edmonton made two key additions at the deadline.

First, the Oilers added defenseman Jake Walman from the San Jose Sharks. The move cost Edmonton forward Carl Berglund and a 2026 first-round draft pick.

In 17 regular-season games since joining Edmonton, Walman registered one goal and six points. In the postseason, he’s registered similar numbers, totaling one goal and six points in 16 games.

It’s worth pointing out that Walman’s value doesn't lie in his offensive prowess but in his shutdown defensive play. That’s been his most crucial contribution to the team as evidenced by the plus-12 rating this spring.

The other key trade deadline addition for Edmonton was Trent Frederic. The Oilers acquired the physical winger in a three-team trade from the Boston Bruins. Frederic, who was injured at the deadline, didn't make his Oilers debut until the postseason.

While his four points in 16 games may seem underwhelming, his role has been as a physical presence in the team’s bottom six. Frederic’s physical presence has been crucial in tough series such as the Western Conference Final against Dallas.

Frederic will need to continue his rugged play in the Oilers vs Panthers showdown if the Oilers are to emerge victorious.

Florida Panthers

Seth Jones will hope to continue his strong play in the Oilers vs Panthers Cup Final - Source: Imagn

The Florida Panthers mortgaged the farm in their pursuit of reinforcements at the trade deadline.

Let’s start by talking about their biggest move: Acquiring Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks. Jones cost the Panthers their 2026 first-round pick and goalie Spencer Knight, but Jones has been worth it.

Jones emerged as the team’s No. 1 blue liner while Aaron Ekblad served the remainder of his 20-game suspension. Jones manhandled the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round and steamrolled the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second. His play in the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes was one of the main reasons why the series was essentially a no-contest.

The other big deadline addition for the Panthers was former Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand. Marchand joined the team but didn’t make his debut until late in the season following a lower-body injury.

However, that injury didn’t stop the 37-year-old from hitting the ground running. He’s been every bit what the Panthers hoped for. His agitator reputation has been on full display, making life difficult for opponents. His 14 points in 17 games this postseason have been a welcome boost to the Cats’ depth scoring.

The Panthers made three other acquisitions, which have been largely inconsequential. The Cats acquired goaltenders Kaapo Kahkonen and Vitek Vanacek as insurance after moving Knight to the Blackhawks. Neither goalie has played this postseason as incumbent Sergei Bobrovsky has shouldered the load.

The other addition was forward Nico Sturm from the San Jose Sharks. Sturm played 15 regular-season contests for Florida, notching up one assist. In eight postseason games, Sturm failed to register a point. He hasn't played since then.

Final verdict for Oilers vs Panthers trade deadline comparison

The Panthers made more moves than the Oilers are the deadline mainly as insurance, particularly in goal. While Sturm’s addition was a complete bust, Seth Jones was a masterstroke. Jones seemed washed up in Chicago but has been rejuvenated in Florida.

Marchand has also been reinvigorated, playing summoning his play from 10 years ago.

Meanwhile, the Oilers got what they paid for in Jake Walman. Trent Frederic hasn’t exactly lit the scoresheet on fire, but that’s not his job. Frederic has provided solid physical play, solidifying the bottom six.

As a final verdict for the Oilers vs Panthers trade deadline comparison the Panthers get the edge as Jones and Marchand have been difference-makers for the Panthers. It’s hard to envisage the Panthers getting this far without either of them.

The Oilers were already a deep club without Walman and Frederic. While Walman has been huge in Mattias Ekholm’s absence, they haven’t been as crucial as Marchand and Jones.

So, the Cats get the edge in the Oilers vs Panthers trade deadline comparison by a relatively thin margin.

