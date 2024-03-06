Ottawa Senators vs Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 6th 2024

The Ottawa Senators will face the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center, Anaheim on Wednesday. The puck drops at 10:00 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and BSW.

The contest can be heard on CFGO - TSN 1200 Ottawa and KLAA Angels Radio AM 830.

Ottawa Senators game preview

The Ottawa Senators are 25-31-3 this season after losing to the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 in their last game. On average, they score 3.27 goals per game and allow 3.59. Their power play success rate is 16.4%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 73.7%.

Tim Stutzle has been a key player for the Senators, accumulating 56 points, with 14 goals and 42 assists. Claude Giroux has been crucial for the offense, scoring 18 goals and 35 assists, resulting in 53 points.

Meanwhile, Joonas Korpisalo boasts a 13-19-3 record with a goals-against average of 3.41 per fame and a save percentage of .887. Due to injuries, Joonas Korpisalo (illness), Josh Norris (upper body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed) and Brady Tkachuk (upper body) are sidelined.

Anaheim Ducks game preview

The Anaheim Ducks have a 22-36-3 record after falling to the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 in their last game. They score 2.64 goals and concede 3.53 per game. Their power play success percentage is 19.6%, while their penalty-killing rate is 75.5%.

Frank Vatrano has been quite productive for the Ducks, scoring 29 goals and providing 19 assists, resulting in 46 points. Meanwhile, Troy Terry has accumulated 46 points, scoring 17 goals and providing 29 assists.

John Gibson boasts a 13-20-2 record with a save percentage of .898 and a goals-against average of 3.15 goals per game. Brock McGinn (upper body), Cam Fowler (face) and Trevor Zegras (ankle) are sidelined due to injuries.

Ottawa Senators lines

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk

Shane Pinto

Vladimir Tarasenko

Claude Giroux

Defensemen

Jake Sanderson

Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot

Goalies

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Anaheim Ducks lines

Forwards

Max Jones

Adam Henrique

Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano

Defensemen

Cam Fowler

Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov

Goalies

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Ottawa Senators vs. Anaheim Ducks: Odds & Prediction

The Senators are coming off four consecutive losses, while the Ducks have won two of their last five. Anaheim has a better goals-against average and penalty-kill rate than Ottawa. The Ducks have lost 20 home games out of 29 this season. The Senators score more than the Ducks and that should be the case here..

The Senators are the favorites with odds of -154, while the Ducks are the underdogs with odds of +129. According to the moneyline odds, there's a 60.6% probability for Ottawa to win this game.

Ottawa Senators vs. Anaheim Ducks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Senators to win: -154.

Tip 2: Frank Vatrano to score: Yes.

Tip 3: Game to have over 4 goals: Yes.