Ottawa Senators vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 19th 2024

The Boston Bruins (40-14-15, first in the Eastern Conference), will face the Ottawa Senators (28-34-4, 15th) at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, RDS2, NESN and TSN5.

Boston won 6-5 at home against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, while Ottawa's last game was a 7-2 home loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Ottawa Senators vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview

The Bruins have an average of 3.30 goals per game and allow 2.71. Their power play efficiency stands at 23.4%.

David Pastrnak is their top scorer with 41 goals and 55 assists, totaling 96 points. Brad Marchand has contributed 27 goals and 34 assists, while Charlie Coyle has 23 goals and 31 assists. Charlie McAvoy has 33 assists, while Pavel Zacha has registered 17 goals and 29 assists.

In goal, Jeremy Swayman holds a record of 22-7-8, with a 2.56 goals-against average and an impressive .917 save percentage.

The Senators average 3.15 goals per game, with a 16.7% success rate on their power play opportunities, and defensively, they allow 3.53 goals per game.

Brady Tkachuk leads the Senators with 30 goals and 26 assists. Tim Stutzle has contributed 17 goals and 47 assists. Claude Giroux scored 19 goals and 37 assists. In goal, Joonas Korpisalo holds a record of 15-20-4 with a 3.31 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage.

Ottawa Senators vs Boston Bruins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 160 times

The Bruins are 92-56-8-4 against the Senators.

In faceoffs, the Bruins have a 49.1% win rate, while the Senators are 51.1%.

On penalty kills, the Bruins have an 82.1% success rate, while the Senators are at 73.5%.

Ottawa Senators vs Boston Bruins: Odds and Predictions

Bruins has won 34 of 59 games as the betting favorite and seven of 12 games with odds less than -238 this season, giving them a 70.4% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Senators have been listed as the underdogs in 38 games this season and have upset their opponents 14 times. Ottawa has played with odds of +190 or longer only once this season and lost that game, giving them a 34.5% chance to win tonight.

Prediction: Bruins 5-3 Senators

Ottawa Senators vs Boston Bruins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Bruins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: David Pastrnak to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Brady Tkachuk to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Senators to beat the spread: No

