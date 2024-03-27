Ottawa Senators vs Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 27th 2024

The Ottawa Senators will face off against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, Buffalo on Wednesday. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and MSG.

The contest can be heard on CFGO - TSN 1200 Ottawa and WGR 550 Sports Radio.

Ottawa Senators game preview

The Ottawa Senators have a 30-36-4 record after winning their last game 5-1 against the Edmonton Oilers. On average, the Senators score 3.17 goals per game and allow 3.56. Their power play success rate is 17.7% while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 72.9%.

Tim Stutzle has been productive for Ottawa contributing with 68 points by netting 18 goals and providing 50 assists in 70 games. Brady Tkachuk has also played a crucial role in the Senators’ offense accumulating 61 points with 31 goals and 30 assists in 69 games.

Joonas Korpisalo boasts a 17-21-4 record and has made a total of 1,147 saves while conceding 144 goals. Josh Norris (upper body), Rourke Chartier (upper body), Matthew Highmore (upper body) and Zack MacEwen (lower body) are unavailable for today's game.

Buffalo Sabres game preview

The Buffalo Sabres (34-33-5) won their last game 4-1 against the Calgary Flames. They are scoring 2.97 goals and conceding 2.99 per game. Their power play success rate is 16.3%, while their penalty kill rate is 78.6%.

Rasmus Dahlin has scored 17 goals and provided 35 assists in 71 games, resulting in 52 points. Alex Tuch has scored 48 points through 19 goals and 29 assists in 65 games.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a 24-18-3 record with a save percentage of .913 and goals against average of 2.48 per game. Mattias Samuelsson (upper body) and Jack Quinn (lower body) are sidelined due to injuries.

Ottawa Senators lines

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk

Shane Pinto

Drake Batherson

Angus Crookshank

Defensemen

Jake Sanderson

Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot

Goalies

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Buffalo Sabres lines

Forwards

Jordan Greenway

Tage Thompson

Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka

Defensemen

Bowen Byram

Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power

Goalies

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Odds & prediction

The Senators have won two out of the last five games, while the Sabres have also won two out of five. Buffalo has a better goals-against average and penalty kill than Ottawa. Meanwhile, the Senators are 3-6-1 in their last ten road games.

The Sabres are the favorites, with odds of -136, while the Senators are the underdogs, holding odds of +116. With an added ice-home advantage, Buffalo should win.

Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Betting tips

Tip 1: Buffalo to win: -136.

Tip 2: Rasmus Dahlin to score: Yes.

Tip 3: Home Advantage: Yes.