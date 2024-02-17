Ottawa Senators vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 17, 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks are 14-37-3 and look to end an eight-game losing streak when they host the 22-26-2 Ottawa Senators at United Center on Saturday, Feb 17 at 3 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TVAS, NBCSCH, and TSN5.

Ottawa suffered a 5-1 defeat at home against the Anaheim Ducks in their last game on Feb 15. Meanwhile, Chicago faced the Pittsburgh Penguins at home on the same day, succumbing to a 4-1 loss.

Ottawa Senators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview

The Blackhawks score an average of 2.1 goals per game and concede an average of 3.50 goals, and their power play success rate is 12.3%.

Connor Bedard has contributed 15 goals and 19 assists, while Philipp Kurashev has added nine goals and 20 assists. Moreover, Petr Mrazek holds a 12-21-2 record in goal this year, maintaining a 2.96 GAA and a .909 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Senators hold a 22-26-2 record overall with a road record of 7-13. When scoring three or more goals in a game, the Senators boast a strong record of 20-13.

Brady Tkachuk leads the team with 25 goals and 19 assists. Tim Stutzle has contributed with 11 goals and 36 assists. Claude Giroux follows with 18 goals and 29 assists. Joonas Korpisalo has a 13-17-2 record in goal, a 3.42 GAA and a .887 SV%.

Ottawa Senators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These two teams have faced off 41 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Blackhawks have an overall record of 29-10-2 (73.2%) against the Senators.

In faceoffs, the Senators have a 50.6% win rate, while the Blackhawks have a 45.6%.

On penalty kills, the Senators boast a 74.1% success rate, while the Blackhawks are at 77.8%.

Ottawa Senators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Odds and prediction

This season, Ottawa has clinched victory in 12 out of 21 games as the favorite. Additionally, the Senators have emerged triumphant in three out of four matchups where the odds were shorter than -186, presenting a promising 65.0% chance of winning their upcoming game.

On the other hand, the Chicago Blackhawks have embraced the underdog role in 52 games this season, securing 13 upset wins. When faced with odds of +154 or longer, Chicago has a 39.4% chance of pulling off a victory.

Prediction: Senators 4 - 2 Blackhawks

Ottawa Senators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Senators to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Philip Kurashev to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Brady Tkachuk to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Blackhawks to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win ? Chicago Blackhawks Ottawa Senators 0 votes