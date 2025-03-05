  • home icon
  Ottawa Senators vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 5, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 05, 2025 15:32 GMT
Ottawa Senators vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 5, 2025

The Ottawa Senators are on the road to play the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Ottawa (30-25-5) is coming off a 5-4 shootout loss to Washington. Chicago (19-35-7) is coming off a 5-1 win over Los Angeles.

Senators vs Blackhawks: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Ottawa is 11-21-1-9 all-time against Chicago
  • The Senators are averaging 2.81 goals per game
  • Chicago is 12-15-3 at home
  • Ottawa is allowing 2.85 goals per game
  • The Blackhawks are averaging 2.75 goals per game
  • The Senators are 13-16-3 on the road
  • Chicago is allowing 3.47 goals per game
Ottawa Senators vs Chicago Blackhawks: Preview

Ottawa is coming off a shootout loss and has one win in its last four games as the Sens are battling for a playoff spot. The Senators are led by Tim Stutzle, who has 63 points. Drake Batherson has 47 points, Brady Tkachuk has 46 points and Jake Sanderson has 40 points.

The Senators will start Linus Ullmark, who's 13-11-3 with a 2.71 GAA and a .912 SV%. In his career against Chicago, he's 2-1 with a 2.70 GAA and a .882 SV%.

Chicago, meanwhile, is coming off an upset win over Los Angeles, which was their second-straight win. The Blackhawks are set to start Spencer Knight, who's 1-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .976 SV% since being traded to Chicago, while this season, he's 13-8-1 with a 2.34 GAA and a .912 SV%. In his career against Ottawa, he's 2-1 with a 3.67 GAA and a .879 SV%.

The Blackhawks are led by Connor Bedard, who has 49 points. Teuvo Teravainen has 48 points, Ryan Donato has 45 points and Tyler Bertuzzi has 33 points.

Senators vs Blackhawks: Odds & Prediction

Ottawa is a -205 favorite, Chicago is a +170 underdog and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Sens rallied to force a shootout against Washington. They need to start stacking wins as they compete for a playoff spot. Ullmark has been playing well. Chicago's offense has also struggled and they will struggle to score on Ullmark.

This will be a low-scoring game, but the Sens will be able to go on the road and get a win here.

Prediction: Senators 3, Blackhawks 1

Senators vs Blackhawks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Ottawa -1.5 (+124)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-135)

Tip 3: Jake Sanderson 3+ shots on goal (+100)

