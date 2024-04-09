Ottawa Senators vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 9th, 2024

The Ottawa Senators are on the road to play the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, April 9, at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Ottawa are 34-39-4 and have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Senators are coming off a 3-2 OT win over the Washington Capitals to snap their three-game losing streak. Ottawa is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

The Senators have been led by Tim Stutzle (70 points), Brady Tkachuk (68 points), Drake Batherson (62 points), Claude Giroux (62 points) and Jakob Chychrun (39 points).

The Florida Panthers, meanwhile, are 48-24-6 and in second place in the Atlantic Division. Florida is coming off a 3-2 OT loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday after a 6-0 win over Ottawa to snap their two-game losing streak, as Florida has just three wins in their last 12 games.

The Panthers have been led by Sam Reinhart (90 points), Matthew Tkachuk (84 points), Aleksandar Barkov (76 points), Carter Verhaeghe (71 points) and Sam Bennett (38 points).

Ottawa Senators vs Florida Panthers: Head-to-head & key numbers

Ottawa is 0-3 against Florida this season.

The Sens are 14-21-2 on the road with a -15 goal differential.

Florida is allowing 2.49 goals per game, which ranks second.

Ottawa is averaging 3.13 goals per game, which ranks 15th.

The Panthers are averaging 3.22 goals per game, which ranks 12th.

The Senators are allowing 3.48 goals per game, which ranks 29th.

Florida is 22-13-2 at home with a +12 goal differential.

Senators vs Panthers: Odds & Prediction

The Ottawa Senators are +200 underdogs, while the Florida Panthers are -245 favorites, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals and the under juiced to -120.

Ottawa has had a disappointing season this year, as the Sens had hopes of making the playoffs. Florida, meanwhile, has struggled as of late, which is a concern for them as the Panthers are about to play playoff hockey later this month.

Ultimately, this is a good spot for the Panthers to rebound and get a big win here, as Ottawa's offense will continue to struggle in this spot, especially on the road.

Prediction: Panthers 3, Senators 1.

Senators vs Panthers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida: 1.5-102.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals, -120.

Tip 3: Brandon Montour over 0.5 points (-115).

Tip 4: Sam Reinhart over 2.5 shots on goal -145.

