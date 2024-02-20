Ottawa Senators vs Florida Panthers: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Feb. 20, 2024

The Ottawa Senators remain on the road to play the second half of a back-to-back against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers preview

The Ottawa Senators (23-27-2, 15th in the Eastern Conference) disappointed this season, coming off a 4-2 win over Tampa Bay on Monday. This is after Ottawa lost back-to-back games to the Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks.

Tim Stutzle (51 points), Claude Giroux (49 points), Brady Tkachuk (45 points), Drake Batherson (39 points) and Vladimir Tarasenko (37 points) lead the team.

Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers (36-15-4, 2nd) are on a five-game winning streak, coming off a 9-2 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday. Florida has beaten the Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, Colorado Avalanche and Washington Capitals.

Sam Reinhart (66 points), Mathew Tkachuk (64 points), Carter Verhaeghe (58 points), Aleksandar Barkov (54 points) and Evan Rodrigues (33 points) led the team.

Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers: Head-to-head & key numbers

Florida is 50-52-3-5 all-time against Ottawa.

The Senators are averaging 3.37 goals per game, which ranks 10th.

The Panthers are 16-8-2 with a +13 goal differential at home.

Ottawa is allowing 3.61 goals per game, which ranks 30th.

Florida has a GAA of 2.44, which ranks second.

The Senators are 7-14 with a -10 goal differential on the road.

The Panthers have a GFA of 3.35, which ranks 11th.

Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers: Odds & prediction

The Ottawa Senators are +200 underdogs, while the Florida Panthers are -245 favorites, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Ottawa, who played well against Tampa Bay on Monday, is set for the second half of a back-to-back. However, Florida is a much better team, as its defense and offense have been solid.

The Senators will struggle to score here while the Panthers will be able to cruise to a lopsided win.

Prediction: Florida 5, Ottawa 2.

Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Florida -1.5 -108.

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals -130.

Tip 3: Brady Tkachuk over 3.5 shots on goal -110.

Tip 4: Evan Rodrigues over 0.5 points +120.

