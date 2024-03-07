Ottawa Senators vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 7th 2024

The Los Angeles Kings (31-19-11) will face the Ottawa Senators (25-32-3) in an exciting showdown at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, March 7 at 10.30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, BSW, RDS and TSN5.

The LA Kings fell short in their previous matchup, suffering a 2-1 OT loss at home against the Canucks on March 5, while Ottawa faced a road loss, falling 2-1 to the Anaheim Ducks on March 6.

Ottawa Senators vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview

The Senators' performance on the road has been challenging, with an 8-18-1 record. The team has struggled defensively, as evidenced by their -20 scoring differential, having scored 194 goals while allowing 214.

Brady Tkachuk leads the team with 26 goals and 24 assists. Tim Stutzle has contributed with 14 goals and 42 assists. Claude Giroux follows with 18 goals and 35 assists. Moreover, Joonas Korpisalo has a 13-19-3 record in goal, a 3.41 GAA and an 887 SV%.

Meanwhile, the LA Kings have averaged 3.07 goals and conceded 2.64 goals per game, while their power play success rate is 22.6%.

Trevor Moore leads the team with 24 goals and 19 assists, while Kevin Fiala has contributed 19 goals and 36 assists. Anze Kopitar has provided 18 goals and 33 assists as well. Cam Talbot has an 18-14-6 record in goal, with a 2.45 GAA and a .916 SV%.

Expand Tweet

Ottawa Senators vs Los Angeles Kings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These two teams have faced off 44 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Kings are 27-15-2 against the Senators.

In faceoffs, the Senators have a 51.0% win rate, while the Kings have a 50.3% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Senators boast a 74.2% success rate, while the Kings are at 86.4%.

Ottawa Senators vs Los Angeles Kings: Odds and prediction

This season, Los Angeles has demonstrated their supremacy by winning 21 of 40 games as betting favorites. Furthermore, in 14 games with odds less than -190, the Kings have won nine times, indicating a 65.5% chance of winning this one.

On the other hand, the Senators have secured 12 wins in the 34 games they've played as underdogs. However, Ottawa has yet to secure a victory as an underdog with odds of +159 or longer in four such games this season, implying a win probability of 38.6% for this one.

Prediction: LA Kings 5–2 Senators

Ottawa Senators vs Los Angeles Kings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: LA Kings to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Kevin Fiala to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Brady Tkachuk to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Senators to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win ? Los Angeles Kings Ottawa Senators 0 votes View Discussion