Ottawa Senators vs Nashville Predators: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Feb. 27, 2024

The Ottawa Senators go on the road to play the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Ottawa Senators vs Nashville Predators preview

The Ottawa Senators are 25-28-3 and coming off a 6-3 road loss to the Washington Capitals yesterday. Before the loss, the Sens defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in a shootout and then the Dallas Stars.

Tim Stutzle (53 points), Claude Giroux (52), Brady Tkachuk (50), Drake Batherson (43) and Vladimir Tarasenko (38) lead the team.

The Nashville Predators, meanwhile, are 32-25-2 and in fourth place in the West. The team is coming off a 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks and has a five-game winning streak.

Filip Forsberg (59 points), Roman Josi (54), Ryan O'Reilly (48), Gustav Nyquist (46) and Tommy Novak (31) lead the team.

Senators vs Predators: Head-to-head & key numbers

Ottawa is 16-15-0-3 all-time against Nashville.

The Sens are averaging 3.34 goals per game which ranks eighth.

The Predators are averaging 3.08 goals per game which ranks 17th.

Ottawa is allowing 3.55 goals per game which ranks 28th.

Nashville is allowing 3.17 goals per game.

The Senators are 8-14-1 with a -9 goal differential.

The Predators are 14-15 with a -13 goal differential at home.

Senators vs Predators: Odds & prediction

The Ottawa Senators are +120 underdogs, while the Nashville Predators are -142 favorites at home, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Ottawa is on the second half of a back-to-back, as the Senators struggled on the road against Washington. The goaltending issues should continue here as Nashville has a solid offense and will cruise to a win here to extend their win streak.

Prediction: Predators 5 - 3 Senators.

Senators vs Predators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Nashville to win -142.

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals -112.

Tip 3: Brady Tkachuk over 3.5 shots on goal -130.

Tip 4: Roman Josi over 0.5 points -135.

