Ottawa Senators vs Nashville Predators: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 3, 2025

The Ottawa Senators are on the road to play the Nashville Predators on Monday. The puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Ottawa (28-20-4) is coming off a 6-0 win over Minnesota on Saturday, while Nashville (18-26-7) is coming off a 3-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Senators vs Predators: Head-to-head & key stats

Ottawa is 17-16-0-3 all-time against Nashville

The Senators are averaging 2.82 goals per game

The Predators are 12-9-3 at home

Ottawa is allowing 2.67 goals per game

Nashville is averaging 2.6 goals per game

The Sens are 12-13-2 on the road

The Predators are allowing 3.2 goals per game

Ottawa Senators vs Nashville Predators: Preview

Ottawa is on a four-game winning streak and is coming off a blowout win over Minnesota. The Senators are led by Tim Stutzle, who has 52 points, Drake Batherson with 43 points, Brady Tkachuk with 41 points, and Claude Giroux, who has 38 points.

The Senators are expected to start Linus Ullmark, who hasn't played since Dec. 22. The goalie is 12-7-2 this season with a 2.38 GAA and a .915 SV% and in his career against Nashville, he's 4-4 with a 2.29 GA and a .928 SV%.

Nashville, meanwhile, is coming off a 3-0 shutout loss to Pittsburgh which was their fourth-straight loss. The Predators will start Juuse Saros, who's 11-21-6 with a 2.84 GAA and a .901 SV%. In his career against Ottawa, he's 5-2-4 with a 2.41 GAA and a .922 SV%.

The Predators are led by Filip Forsberg, who has 49 points, Jonathan Marchessault with 38 points, Roman Josi with 35 points, and Steven Stamkos, who has 33 points.

Senators vs Predators: Odds & Prediction

Ottawa is a +100 underdog, while Nashville is a -120 favorite, while the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Senators have been playing great hockey and are expected to get Ullmark back, which will be a big boost. Nashville, meanwhile, has been struggling and their offense will continue to struggle here as Ottawa will be able to get an upset road win here.

The Sens are starting to click and look like a legit playoff team.

Prediction: Ottawa 4, Nashville 2.

Senators vs Predators: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Ottawa ML (+100)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-115)

Tip 3: Brady Tkachuk 4+ shots on goal (-130)

