  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Ottawa senators
  • Ottawa Senators vs Nashville Predators: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 3, 2025

Ottawa Senators vs Nashville Predators: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 3, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Feb 03, 2025 14:45 GMT
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
Ottawa Senators vs Nashville Predators: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 3, 2025 (Credits: IMAGN)

The Ottawa Senators are on the road to play the Nashville Predators on Monday. The puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Ottawa (28-20-4) is coming off a 6-0 win over Minnesota on Saturday, while Nashville (18-26-7) is coming off a 3-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Senators vs Predators: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Ottawa is 17-16-0-3 all-time against Nashville
  • The Senators are averaging 2.82 goals per game
  • The Predators are 12-9-3 at home
  • Ottawa is allowing 2.67 goals per game
  • Nashville is averaging 2.6 goals per game
  • The Sens are 12-13-2 on the road
  • The Predators are allowing 3.2 goals per game
also-read-trending Trending

Ottawa Senators vs Nashville Predators: Preview

Ottawa is on a four-game winning streak and is coming off a blowout win over Minnesota. The Senators are led by Tim Stutzle, who has 52 points, Drake Batherson with 43 points, Brady Tkachuk with 41 points, and Claude Giroux, who has 38 points.

The Senators are expected to start Linus Ullmark, who hasn't played since Dec. 22. The goalie is 12-7-2 this season with a 2.38 GAA and a .915 SV% and in his career against Nashville, he's 4-4 with a 2.29 GA and a .928 SV%.

Nashville, meanwhile, is coming off a 3-0 shutout loss to Pittsburgh which was their fourth-straight loss. The Predators will start Juuse Saros, who's 11-21-6 with a 2.84 GAA and a .901 SV%. In his career against Ottawa, he's 5-2-4 with a 2.41 GAA and a .922 SV%.

The Predators are led by Filip Forsberg, who has 49 points, Jonathan Marchessault with 38 points, Roman Josi with 35 points, and Steven Stamkos, who has 33 points.

Senators vs Predators: Odds & Prediction

Ottawa is a +100 underdog, while Nashville is a -120 favorite, while the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Senators have been playing great hockey and are expected to get Ullmark back, which will be a big boost. Nashville, meanwhile, has been struggling and their offense will continue to struggle here as Ottawa will be able to get an upset road win here.

The Sens are starting to click and look like a legit playoff team.

Prediction: Ottawa 4, Nashville 2.

Senators vs Predators: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Ottawa ML (+100)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-115)

Tip 3: Brady Tkachuk 4+ shots on goal (-130)

Nylander continues cold streak, dreadful PK, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-1 to Dallas Stars

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी