Ottawa Senators vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 23rd 2024

The New Jersey Devils are 34-32-4 and 11th in the Eastern Conference. They host the 15th-placed, 28-36-4 Ottawa Senators at Prudential Center on Saturday, March 23 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, CITY, TVAS, and MSGSN.

New Jersey won 4-1 at home against the Winnipeg Jets in its last game on Thursday, March 21, while Ottawa suffered a 5-2 home loss to the St. Louis Blues on the same day.

Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils: Game preview

The Senators average 3.12 goals per game, with a 17.1% success rate on their power play opportunities, and defensively, they allow 3.59 goals per game.

Brady Tkachuk leads the Senators with 31 goals and 26 assists, while Tim Stutzle has contributed 17 goals and 47 assists. Claude Giroux has been in good form, scoring 19 goals and 39 assists. In goal, Joonas Korpisalo holds a record of 15-21-4 with a 3.37 goals-against average and a save percentage of .887.

Meanwhile, New Jersey has averaged 3.27 goals per game and conceded 3.40 per outing. Their power play operates at a 23.2% success rate.

Jesper Bratt has stood out as their top goalscorer with 22 goals and 45 assists, while Jack Hughes has 23 goals and 44 assists. Nico Hischier has contributed 23 goals with 32 assists.

In goal, Jake Allen holds a 9-13-3 record, maintaining a 3.81 goals-against average and a save percentage of .897.

Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 124 times.

The Senators are 50-62-5-7 against the Devils.

In faceoffs, the Senators have a 50.8% win rate, while the Devils have a 53.6%.

On penalty kills, the Senators have 73.0%, while the Devils are at 80.3%.

Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils: Odds and predictions

This season, New Jersey has won 26 of 18 games as the betting favorite, as well as 15 of 27 games at odds less than -161, giving them a 61.7% chance of victory.

Conversely, the Senators have been listed as the underdogs and won 14 of 39 games this season. However, Ottawa has gone 4-9 when odds list it at +135 or longer, giving the team a 42.6% chance to win this game.

Prediction: Devils 4 - 2 Senators.

Ottawa Senators vs New Jersey Devils: Betting tips

Tip 1: Devils to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Brady Tkachuk to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Nico Hischier to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Senators to beat the spread: No.

