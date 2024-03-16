Ottawa Senators vs New York Islanders: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 16th 2024

The 29-22-14 New York Islanders will welcome the 27-33-4 Ottawa Senators to UBS Arena on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, RDS, TSN5 and MSGSN.

The Islanders lost 4-0 to the Buffalo Sabres in their last road outing on Thursday, March 14, while Ottawa won 3-2 in a 2-1 shootout over the Columbus Blue Jackets on the same day.

Ottawa Senators vs New York Islanders: Game Preview

The Islanders maintain a scoring rate of 3.02 GFA. Defensively, they have a 3.22 GAA, while their power play has a 21.7% success rate.

Brock Nelson is their top scorer with 29 goals, 27 assists and 56 points, followed by Mathew Barzal who contributed with 20 goals, 48 assists and 68 points. Bo Horvat has contributed 26 goals and 32 assists.

Ilya Sorokin is 22-15-11 in goal, with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Senators average 3.16 goals per game, with a 19.4% success rate on their power play opportunities and defensively they allow 3.48 goals per game.

Brady Tkachuk leads the Senators with 27 goals and 25 assists. Tim Stutzle has contributed with 16 goals and 44 assists. Claude Giroux scored 19 goals and 36 assists. In goal, Joonas Korpisalo holds a record of 14-20-4, with a 3.32 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage.

Expand Tweet

Ottawa Senators vs New York Islanders: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These two teams have clashed 112 times.

The Islanders are 41-58-11-2 against the Senators.

In faceoffs, the Senators have a 51.5% win rate, while the Islanders have a 51.0% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Senators boast a 73.7% success rate, while the Islanders are at 72.3%.

Ottawa Senators vs New York Islanders: Odds and prediction

This season, the New York Islanders have found success in 15 of their 32 games played as the odds favorite and hold a 6-9 record when playing with odds shorter than -171. This means they have a 63.1% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, Ottawa has upset its opponents 13 times out of the 36 games played as underdogs. However, with odds of +144 or longer, the Senators are yet to secure a win, holding a 41.0% chance to win this matchup.

Prediction: Islanders 4 - 3 Senators

Ottawa Senators vs New York Islanders: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Islanders to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Mathew Barzal to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Brady Tkachuk to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Senators to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win ? New York Islanders Ottawa SenatorS 0 votes View Discussion