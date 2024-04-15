Ottawa Senators vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Apr. 15, 2024

The Ottawa Senators are on the road to play the New York Rangers on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Ottawa is 36-40-4 and in 14th place in the Eastern Conference. The Senators are coming off a 5-4 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday after beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in a shootout.

The Sens have been led by Brady Tkachuk, who has 73 points. Tim Stutzle has 70 points. Drake Batherson has 65 points. Claude Giroux has 64 points, while Jakob Chychrun has 40 points.

The New York Rangers, meanwhile, are 54-23-4 and in first place in the Eastern Conference. New York is coming off a 3-2 shootout win over the New York Islanders on Saturday, snapping a two-game losing skid after back-to-back losses to Philadelphia and the Islanders.

The Rangers have been led by Artemi Panarin who has 118 points. Vincent Trochek has 77 points. Chris Kreider has 73 points. Adam Fox has 71 points. Mika Zibanejad has 71 points, while Alexis Lafreniere has 56 points.

Senators vs Rangers: Head-to-head & key numbers

New York is 1-1 against Ottawa this season, with both games taking place in Ottawa.

The Rangers are averaging 3.38 goals per game, which ranks seventh.

The Sens are 15-22-2 on the road with a -17 goal differential.

New York is allowing 2.79 goals per game, which ranks seventh.

Ottawa is averaging 3.09 goals per game, which ranks 17th.

The Rangers are 29-11 at home with a +25 goal differential.

The Sens are allowing 3.45 goals per game, which ranks 28th.

Senators vs Rangers: Odds & Prediction

Ottawa is a +195 underdog, while New York is a -238 favorite, while the over/under is set at six goals, with the over juiced to -125.

The Rangers are looking to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and have home ice throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which is massive for New York.

Ottawa, meanwhile, has nothing left to play for, as it has been eliminated from playoff contention, which was disappointing, as Ottawa had playoff expectations.

The Rangers, though, have been solid at home and should clinch the Presidents Trophy here in a big win.

Prediction: Rangers 5-2 Senators

Senators vs Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York -1.5 +102

Tip 2: Over 6 goals -125

Tip 3: Jakob Chychrun over 2.5 shots on goal +110.

Tip 4: Chris Kreider over 0.5 points -160

