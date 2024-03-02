Ottawa Senators vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 2, 2024

The Philadelphia Flyers are 31-23-7 and will welcome the 25-30-3 Ottawa Senators at Well Fargo Center on Saturday, Mar 2 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN1, TVAS2, and NBCSP.

Philadelphia's latest match ended in a 5-2 road defeat against the Washington Capitals on Mar 1, while Ottawa's most recent game, played at home on the same day, resulted in a 5-3 loss against the Arizona Coyotes.

Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview

The Philadelphia Flyers are averaging 2.97 goals per game, conceding 2.95 goals per game and boast a power play success rate of 13.3%.

Travis Konecny leads the team with 27 goals and 27 assists, followed by Owen Tippett with 22 goals and 16 assists. Tyson Foerster has contributed 14 goals and 12 assists, while Samuel Ersson boasts a 17-12-4 record in goal, maintaining a 2.62 GAA and a .897 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Senators hold a 25-30-3 overall, with a less favorable 8-16-1 record on the road. However, the Senators have shown strength when they manage to score at least three goals, boasting a solid 23-15-0 record in such games.

Brady Tkachuk leads the team with 26 goals and 24 assists. Tim Stutzle has contributed with 14 goals and 42 assists. Claude Giroux follows with 18 goals and 34 assists.

Moreover, Joonas Korpisalo has a 13-19-3 record in goal, a 3.41 GAA and an .887 SV%.

Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These two teams have faced off 118 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Senators have an overall record of 56-51-8-3 against the Flyers.

In faceoffs, the Senators have a 50.8% win rate, while the Flyers have a 49.4% win rate.

On penalty kills the Senators boast a 73.1% success rate, while the Flyers are at 85.9%.

Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Odds and prediction

This season, Philadelphia has achieved success in 10 out of 16 games where they were favored by the odds. When faced with odds lower than -132, the Flyers have managed to secure five victories, giving them a respectable 56.9% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Ottawa Senators have often found themselves in the underdog role being labeled as such in 33 games this season. Despite this, they've managed to upset their opponents 12 times. When listed as significant underdogs with odds of +111 or longer, the Senators hold a record of 8-11 and a win probability of 47.4%.

Prediction: Flyers 4 - 3 Senators.

Ottawa Senators vs Philadelphia Flyers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Flyers to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Travis Konecny to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Brady Tkachuk to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Senators to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will win ? Philadelphia Flyers Ottawa Senators 0 votes