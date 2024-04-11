Ottawa Senators vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | April 11th, 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning (44-27-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference) host the Ottawa Senators (34-40-4, 14th) at Amalie Arena, Tampa. The game will tip off on Thursday, April 11 at 7 p.m. EDT. It will be broadcast on ESPN+, RDS2, TSN5 and BSSUN.

Tampa Bay won a home game on Tuesday, April 9, against the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2. Ottawa faced a 2-0 defeat in a road game against the Florida Panthers on the same day.

Ottawa Senators vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game preview

The Senators average 3.09 goals per game, with a 17.8% success rate on power play opportunities, and allow 3.46 goals per outing.

Brady Tkachuk leads the team with 34 goals and 34 assists. Drake Batherson has contributed 27 goals and 35 assists, while Claude Giroux follows with 21 goals and 41 assists.

Joonas Korpisalo has a 20-25-4 record in goal, a 3.25 goals-against average and a save percentage of .891.

Meanwhile, the Lightning have a GFA of 3.54, with a 29.7% success rate on their power play opportunities. On defense, the Lightning have a GAA of 3.24.

Brayden Point leads the team in scoring with 44 goals and 42 assists. Brandon Hagel has contributed 24 goals with 48 assists, while Nikita Kucherov has netted 43 goals and added 96 assists. In goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a 30-18-2 record with a 2.85 GAA and a .901 SV%.

Ottawa Senators vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Injury report

The Lightning and Senators are both dealing with several injuries.

For the Lightning, Tanner Jeannot is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Jonas Johansson is dealing with a lower-body injury, and Mikhail Sergachev is currently out due to a lower-body injury. Haydn Fleury is questionable due to upper-body injury, while Anthony Cirelli is day to day due to an undisclosed issue.

On the other hand, the Senators have Angus Crookshank and Tim Stutzle listed as day-to-day with lower and upper body injuries respectively. Travis Harmonic is also day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Josh Norris is out for the season with an upper-body injury, while Matthew Highmore is out with an upper-body injury.

Ottawa Senators vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Head-to-Head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 115 times. The Tampa Bay Lightning are 50-55-2-8 against the Senators. The Senators have a 51.3% win rate in faceoffs compared to the Lightning's 51.6%. The Senators have a 74.6% success rate in penalty kills compared to the Lightning's 82.9% (overall first in the league).

Ottawa Senators vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Odds and Prediction

Tampa Bay has won 29 of 46 games as the odds favorite this season and holds a record of 7-8 with odds less than -204. It gives the team a 67.1% chance of victory here tonight.

Meanwhile, the Senators have been the underdogs 48 times and had 19 upsets. However, Ottawa has gone 1-7 when odds list it at +169 or longer, giving the team a 37.2% chance to win.

Prediction: Lightning 4 - 2 Senators

Ottawa Senators vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Betting tips

Tip 1: Lightning to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Nikita Kucherov to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Brayden Point to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Senators to beat the spread: No.

