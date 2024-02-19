Ottawa Senators vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 19, 2024

The Ottawa Senators go on the road to play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on NHL Network.

Ottawa Senators vs Tampa Bay Lightning preview

The Ottawa Senators are 22-27-2 and in 15th place in the Eastern Conference as this was a year Ottawa was projected to push for a playoff spot. The Senators are coming off back-to-back losses to the Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks, who are two of the worst teams in the NHL.

The Senators have been led by Tim Stutzle who has 49 points. Claude Giroux is seconw with 48 points. Brady Tkachuk has 44 points, with Drake Batherson on 39 points. Vladimir Tarasenko has 36 points, and Jakob Chychrun has 30 points.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, meanwhile, are 30-21-5 and coming off a 9-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday. The loss snapped Tampa Bay's three-game winning streak, as they beat Colorado, Boston, and Columbus.

The Lightning has been led by Nikita Kucherov who has 94 points. Brayden Point has 57 points followed by Victor Hedman with 54 points. Brandon Hagel has 52 points followed by Steven Stamkos has 50 points, and Anthony Cirelli has 31.

Senators vs Lightning: Head-to-head & key numbers

Ottawa is 62-42-2-8 all-time against Tampa Bay.

The Senators are averaging 3.35 goals per game which ranks ninth.

Tampa Bay is 18-6-3 with a +24 goal differential at home.

Ottawa is allowing 3.61 goals per game which ranks 30th.

The Lightning are averaging 3.41 goals per game which ranks seventh.

The Senators are 7-14 on the road with a -10 goal differential.

Tampa Bay is allowing 3.38 goals per game which ranks 25th.

Senators vs Lightning: Odds & Prediction

The Ottawa Senators are +136 underdogs while the Tampa Bay Lightning are -162 favorites. The over/under is set at seven goals.

Tampa Bay is coming off a blowout loss at home to Florida and will likely start strong to get that loss out of the minds. Ottawa, meanwhile, lost to two of the worst teams in the league as their offense has gone cold. It is a problem against Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is one of the best goalies in the NHL.

Tampa Bay should get out to an early lead and hold onto to it to cruise to the win here.

Prediction: Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 1.

Senators vs Lightning: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Tampa Bay to win -162.

Tip 2: Under 7 goals -125.

Tip 3: Brayden Point over 2.5 shots on goal -135.

Tip 4: Brandon Hagel over 0.5 points -160.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Ottawa Tampa Bay 0 votes