Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 1: Live streaming, channel list & more for Stanley Cup playoffs Round 1 | April 20, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Apr 20, 2025 13:23 GMT
Apr 17, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The Toronto Maple Leafs players celebrate the win against the Detroit Red Wings during the overtime period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 1: Live streaming, channel list & more for Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1. (Credits: IMAGN)

The playoffs are underway as Game 1 of the Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs series is scheduled for 7 PM EDT at the Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

The Senators finished fourth in the Atlantic Division as the side defeated the division winners - Maple Leafs - in all three regular season meetings this season. Toronto will hope to carry their regular-season form forward as they won their final regular-season game, 4-3, against the Detroit Red Wings.

Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game info

  • Date: Sunday, Apr. 20
  • Time: 7 p.m. EDT
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
  • TV Broadcast: ESPN2, CBC, SN, TVAS
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Ottawa Senators game preview

Ottawa Senators left winger Fabian Zetterlund seen in action during an NHL game. (Credits: IMAGN)
Ottawa Senators left winger Fabian Zetterlund seen in action during an NHL game. (Credits: IMAGN)

Senators have made it to the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons, as the team last qualified in the 2016-17 NHL season. Ottawa - who ended their regular season with a 7-5 win over the Carolina Hurricanes - could use their high-scoring performance from their recent outing to cause damage to the Maple Leafs.

Ottawa Senators injuries

Artem Zub, Hayden Hodgson and Thomas Chabot are all being monitored on a day-to-day basis as the players look likely to feature in the postseason, including the round one set of fixtures.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

Toronto Maple Leafs stars Chris Tanev (8) and Auston Matthews (34) in conversation during an NHL game. (Credits: IMAGN)
Toronto Maple Leafs stars Chris Tanev (8) and Auston Matthews (34) in conversation during an NHL game. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Maple Leafs won the Atlantic Division for the first time in four seasons, looking confident heading into the postseason. Toronto stumbled in the very first round last season, getting knocked out by the Boston Bruins.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Jake McCabe and David Kampf are likely to return to the ice for the Maple Leafs in the coming games, while Jani Hakanpaa is still sidelined with his long-term knee injury.

Senators vs. Maple Leafs key players

Tim Stutzle has been the main guy for the Senators this season as the forward has scored 24 goals and provided 55 assists since the start of the campaign.

The attacking pair of Mitch Marner and William Nylander have been exceptional for the Maple Leafs as they have scored 102 and 84 points respectively.

Vignesh Krishnan

Vignesh Krishnan

An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.

Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.

When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family.

Edited by William Paul
