Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 1: Live streaming, channel list & more for Stanley Cup playoffs Round 2 | April 22, 2025

The Ottawa Senators take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena this Tuesday. The puck drop is set to take place at 7:30 PM EDT.

The Senators have lost the opening game of round one as the Maple Leafs won the game 6-2 at their home ground. The Maple Leafs sit on a 1-0 lead in the series thanks to a wonderful display of performance from the likes of Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares.

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs game info

Date: Tuesday, Apr. 22

Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV Broadcast: ESPN2, CBC, SN, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Ottawa Senators game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Senators came into the playoffs with an emphatic 7-5 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, but the side had to start all over again as they got dismantled away from home in the first game of round one. The Senators head to Scotiabank Arena yet again in game two as they hope to get the series back on level terms.

Ottawa Senators injuries

Hayden Hodgson is currently the only player injured for the Senators as the winger suffered a lower-body injury earlier this season and is unlikely to feature in round one.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs have gotten off to a near-perfect start to their journey towards the Stanley Cup, and they would want more of the same in game two. The Leafs came into the playoffs off the back of five consecutive wins.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Max Pacioretty and Jani Hakanpaa are both currently sidelined for the Maple Leafs. Pacioretty is likely to feature in the postseason but unsure of when, while Hakanpaa's return date is yet to be determined.

Senators and Maple Leafs key players

A goal apiece from Drake Batherson and Ridly Greig were the only talking points for the Senators as they would hope for their regular-season heavy hitters to turn up the heat in game two.

Mitch Marner carries forward his form from the regular season as the forward scored three points in the very first game of the playoffs.

