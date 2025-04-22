  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Stanley Cup Playoffs
  • Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 1: Live streaming, channel list & more for Stanley Cup playoffs Round 2 | April 22, 2025

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game 1: Live streaming, channel list & more for Stanley Cup playoffs Round 2 | April 22, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Apr 22, 2025 13:30 GMT
Apr 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) congratulates forward Matthew Knies (23) on his goal against the Ottawa Senators during the third period of game one of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Apr 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews - Source: Imagn

The Ottawa Senators take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena this Tuesday. The puck drop is set to take place at 7:30 PM EDT.

Ad

The Senators have lost the opening game of round one as the Maple Leafs won the game 6-2 at their home ground. The Maple Leafs sit on a 1-0 lead in the series thanks to a wonderful display of performance from the likes of Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares.

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs game info

  • Date: Tuesday, Apr. 22
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
  • TV Broadcast: ESPN2, CBC, SN, TVAS
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ottawa Senators game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Senators came into the playoffs with an emphatic 7-5 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, but the side had to start all over again as they got dismantled away from home in the first game of round one. The Senators head to Scotiabank Arena yet again in game two as they hope to get the series back on level terms.

Ad

Ottawa Senators injuries

Hayden Hodgson is currently the only player injured for the Senators as the winger suffered a lower-body injury earlier this season and is unlikely to feature in round one.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs have gotten off to a near-perfect start to their journey towards the Stanley Cup, and they would want more of the same in game two. The Leafs came into the playoffs off the back of five consecutive wins.

Ad

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Max Pacioretty and Jani Hakanpaa are both currently sidelined for the Maple Leafs. Pacioretty is likely to feature in the postseason but unsure of when, while Hakanpaa's return date is yet to be determined.

Senators and Maple Leafs key players

A goal apiece from Drake Batherson and Ridly Greig were the only talking points for the Senators as they would hope for their regular-season heavy hitters to turn up the heat in game two.

Mitch Marner carries forward his form from the regular season as the forward scored three points in the very first game of the playoffs.

About the author
Vignesh Krishnan

Vignesh Krishnan

An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.

Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.

When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications