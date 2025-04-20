Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game 1 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 20, 2025

The Battle of Ontario goes down in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs as the Ottawa Senators take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Ottawa finished with the first Wild Card spot with a record of 45-30-7. Toronto, meanwhile, won the Atlantic with a record of 52-26-4.
Senators vs Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key stats
- Ottawa went 3-0 against Toronto this season
- The Senators are averaging 2.95 goals per game
- Toronto is 27-13-1 at home
- Ottawa is allowing 2.82 goals per game
- The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.25 goals per game
- The Sens are 18-19-4 on the road
- Toronto is allowing 2.79 goals per game
Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview
Ottawa ended its playoff drought and now takes on Toronto whom they swept in the regular season. The Senators are led by Tim Stutzle who has 79 points, Drake Batherson has 68 points, Jake Sanderson has 57 points, Brady Tkachuk has 55 points, and Claude Giroux has 50 points.
The Senators will start Linus Ullmark who's 25-14-3 with a 2.72 GAA and a .909 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he's 6-5-1 with a 2.86 GAA and a .905 SV%.
Toronto, meanwhile, enters the playoffs with plenty of hype and sky-high expectations. The Maple Leafs are led by Mitch Marner who had 102 points, William Nylander has 84 points, Auston Matthews had 78 points, and John Tavares has 74 points.
The Maple Leafs will start Anthony Stolarz who's 21-8-3 with a 2.14 GAA and a .926 SV%. This wil be his first career playoff start. In his career against Ottawa, he's 2-4 with a 2.55 GAA and a .918 SV%.
Senators vs Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction
Ottawa is a +136 underdog while Toronto is a -162 favorite and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Senators swept the Leafs in the regular season but the playoffs are a different story. For a lot of players on Ottawa, this is their first time in the playoffs, but this will also be Stolarz's first playoff start.
Both goalies have been stellar this season, but Toronto will edge out the win at home here as their potent offense is the difference.
Prediction: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2.
Senators vs Maple Leafs: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Toronto ML (-162)
Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-110)
