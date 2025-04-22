Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game 2 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 22, 2025

The Ottawa Senators take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff matchup on Tuesday. The puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Ottawa lost Game 1 by a score of 6-2 as Toronto is up 1-0 in the series.
Senators vs Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key stats
- Ottawa went 3-0 against Toronto this season, but lost the playoff game
- The Senators are averaging 2.95 goals per game
- Toronto is 27-13-1 at home
- Ottawa is allowing 2.82 goals per game
- The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.25 goals per game
- The Sens are 18-19-4 on the road
- Toronto is allowing 2.79 goals per game
Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview
Ottawa struggled in Game 1 as they were outscored 6-2, and now Game 2 is crucial for the Senators. In Game 1, Drake Batherson and Ridley Greig had the lone goals for the Senators.
The Senators will start Linus Ullmark, who's 25-14-3 with a 2.72 GAA and a .909 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he's 6-5-1 with a 2.86 GAA and a .905 SV%. In Game 1, he had a .750 SV%.
Toronto, meanwhile, had a stellar Game 1. The Maple Leafs will start Anthony Stolarz, who's 21-8-3 with a 2.14 GAA and a .926 SV%. This will be his first career playoff start. In his career against Ottawa, he's 2-4 with a 2.55 GAA and a .918 SV%. In Game 1, Stolarz had a .939 SV% as he saved 31 of the 33 shots he faced.
The Maple Leafs were led in Game 1 by Mitch Marner who had a goal and two assists, Auston Matthews had two assists, William Nylander and John Tavares both had a goal and an assist.
Senators vs Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction
Ottawa is a +154 underdog, while Toronto is a -185 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Senators struggled in Game 1 and should be much better in Game 2. Ullmark struggled, while Ottawa did get good shots.
The Senators should come out aggressively after the bad start to Game 1 as look for Ullmark to be much better, as the Sens will get a win here to even the series.
Prediction: Senators 3, Maple Leafs 2.
Senators vs Maple Leafs: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Ottawa ML (+154)
Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+100)
