Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game 5 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 29 2025

The Ottawa Senators are on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 on Tuesday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET.
Ottawa avoided being swept in Game 4 by winning 4-3 in OT, which was the third-straight game that went to OT.
Senators vs Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key stats
- Ottawa went 3-0 against Toronto this season, but is now 1-3 in the playoffs
- Ottawa is allowing 2.82 goals per game
- The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.25 goals per game
- The Senators are averaging 2.95 goals per game
- Toronto is 27-13-1 at home
- The Sens are 18-19-4 on the road
- Toronto is allowing 2.79 goals per game
Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview
Ottawa has played well despite being down 3-1 in the series, as they likely should have won Game 2. In Game 4, the Sens were led by Jake Sanderson, who scored the OT winner. Ottawa was also led by David Perron, Tim Stutzle, and Shane Pinto, all scored.
The Senators will start Linus Ullmark, who, outside of Game 1, has played well this series. Ullmark went 25-14-3 with a 2.72 GAA and a .909 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he's 6-5-1 with a 2.86 GAA and a .905 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 1-3 with a 3.44 GAA and a .848 SV%.
Toronto, meanwhile, had a chance to close out the series in Game 4 but couldn't but now return home. The Maple Leafs will start Anthony Stolarz who went 21-8-3 with a 2.14 GAA and a .926 SV%. In his career against Ottawa, he's 2-4 with a 2.55 GAA and a .918 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 3-1 with a 2.29 GAA and a .902 SV%.
The Maple Leafs in Game 4 were led by Matthew Knies, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and John Tavares, all scored, but it wasn't enough to get the win.
Senators vs Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction
Ottawa is a +140 underdog while Toronto is a -166 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Senators have played well in this series, and if they can win Game 5, it gets interesting. Ottawa would return home for Game 6, which Toronto can't allow to happen as they need to win the series at home.
Stolarz has gotten worse in each game, as he isn't used to starting every other night. However, Toronto should edge out the win here to eliminate the Senators.
Prediction: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2.
Senators vs Maple Leafs: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Toronto ML (-166)
Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-115)
Tip 3: William Nylander 3+ shots on goal (-140)
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama