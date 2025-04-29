Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game 5 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 29 2025

The Ottawa Senators are on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 on Tuesday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET.

Ad

Ottawa avoided being swept in Game 4 by winning 4-3 in OT, which was the third-straight game that went to OT.

Senators vs Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key stats

Ottawa went 3-0 against Toronto this season, but is now 1-3 in the playoffs

Ottawa is allowing 2.82 goals per game

The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.25 goals per game

The Senators are averaging 2.95 goals per game

Toronto is 27-13-1 at home

The Sens are 18-19-4 on the road

Toronto is allowing 2.79 goals per game

Ad

Trending

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview

Ottawa has played well despite being down 3-1 in the series, as they likely should have won Game 2. In Game 4, the Sens were led by Jake Sanderson, who scored the OT winner. Ottawa was also led by David Perron, Tim Stutzle, and Shane Pinto, all scored.

The Senators will start Linus Ullmark, who, outside of Game 1, has played well this series. Ullmark went 25-14-3 with a 2.72 GAA and a .909 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he's 6-5-1 with a 2.86 GAA and a .905 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 1-3 with a 3.44 GAA and a .848 SV%.

Ad

Toronto, meanwhile, had a chance to close out the series in Game 4 but couldn't but now return home. The Maple Leafs will start Anthony Stolarz who went 21-8-3 with a 2.14 GAA and a .926 SV%. In his career against Ottawa, he's 2-4 with a 2.55 GAA and a .918 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 3-1 with a 2.29 GAA and a .902 SV%.

The Maple Leafs in Game 4 were led by Matthew Knies, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and John Tavares, all scored, but it wasn't enough to get the win.

Ad

Senators vs Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction

Ottawa is a +140 underdog while Toronto is a -166 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Senators have played well in this series, and if they can win Game 5, it gets interesting. Ottawa would return home for Game 6, which Toronto can't allow to happen as they need to win the series at home.

Stolarz has gotten worse in each game, as he isn't used to starting every other night. However, Toronto should edge out the win here to eliminate the Senators.

Ad

Prediction: Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2.

Senators vs Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Toronto ML (-166)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-115)

Tip 3: William Nylander 3+ shots on goal (-140)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama