Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 15, 2025

The Ottawa Senators are on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Ottawa (35-25-5) is coming off a 6-3 win over the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, Toronto (39-23-3) suffered a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Senators vs Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key stats

Ottawa is 75-55-3-13 all-time against Toronto

The Senators are averaging 2.92 goals per game

The Maple Leafs are 20-12-1 at home

Ottawa is allowing 2.81 goals per game

Toronto is averaging 3.18 goals per game

The Sens are 15-16-3 on the road

The Maple Leafs are allowing 2.95 goals per game

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview

Ottawa is on a five-game winning streak and firmly in a playoff spot. The Sens are led by Tim Stutzle, who has 67 points. Drake Batherson has 53 points, Brady Tkachuk has 52 points and Jake Sanderson has 45.

The Sens will start Linus Ullmark, who's 17-11-3 with a 2.68 GAA and a .911 SV%. In his career against Toronto, Ullmark is 5-5-1 with a 2.94 GAA and a .905 SV%.

On the other hand, Toronto is coming off a loss to Florida and is 1-3 in its last four. The Maple Leafs are expected to start Joseph Woll, who's 22-12 with a 2.78 GAA and a .905 SV%. In his career against Ottawa, Woll is 0-2 with a 3.55 GAA and a .882 SV%.

The Maple Leafs are led by Mitch Marner, who has 80 points. William Nylander has 67 points, Auston Matthews has 56 points and John Tavares has 56.

Senators vs Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction

Ottawa is a +140 underdog, while Toronto is a -166 favorite, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

The Sens have played Toronto well and should be able to go on the road and get a win here. The Maple Leafs haven't played well as of late, as their offense has gone cold, while Ottawa has a ton of confidence and is on a hot streak.

Look for the Sens to continue that momentum here to get a big win at home.

Prediction: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 2.

Senators vs Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Ottawa ML (+140)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-130)

