Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 15, 2025

The Ottawa Senators take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena this Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EST.

The Senators (35-25-5) sit fourth in the Atlantic Division as they come into this game off the back of five consecutive wins. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs (39-23-3) will be disappointed with their run lately as the side sit four points adrift of the top of the table, having lost four of their last five games.

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs game info

Date: Saturday, Mar. 15

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV Broadcast: SN, CBC, TVAS2

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Ottawa Senators game preview

NHL: Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn

The Senators have been arguably the most in-form team across all divisions over the last few weeks as they are on a five game winning run and sit only six points behind their upcoming opponents. The Maple Leafs look likely to make it through the postseason if they keep this form going.

Ottawa Senators injuries

Brady Tkachuk's return looks around the corner as Travis Hamonic and Nick Cousins look likely to spend an extended period in the sidelines with their long-term injuries.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs would definitely be gutted with their form lately as they keep steering away from the top of the table. Their defeat against the Panthers now puts them four points behind the side. Although the Maple Leafs seem sure to qualify for the knockout stages, the side would not want to slip further down the table.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Max Pacioretty and Jani Hakanpaa continue their recovery to fitness as both players are injured on a long-term duration.

Senators and Maple Leafs key players

Tim Stutzle is the leading man for the Senators this season as he has scored 20 goals and provided 47 assists for the side.

Mitch Marner and William Nylander continue to dominate the points tally for the Maple Leafs as they have scored 80 and 67 points respectively since the start of the campaign.

