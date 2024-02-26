Ottawa Senators vs Washington Capitals: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 26, 2024

The Ottawa Senators are on the road to play the Washington Capitals on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ and looks to be an interesting one.

Ottawa Senators vs. Washington Capitals preview

The Ottawa Senators are 25-27-3 and in 14th place in the Eastern Conference. Ottawa is coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday to extend their win streak to two after beating the Dallas Stars 4-1.

The Senators have been led by Tim Stutzle who has 53 points, while Claude Giroux has 52 points, Brady Tkachuk has 47 points, Drake Batherson has 42 points, and Vladimir Tarasenko has 37 points.

The Washington Capitals, meanwhile, are 26-21-9, 10th place in the East, and coming off a 3-2 road loss to the Florida Panthers. The loss snapped Washington's three-game losing streak.

The Capitals have been led by Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome who have 42 points, while John Carlson has 32 points, Anthony Mantha has 29 points, and Tom Wilson has 24 points.

Senators vs Capitals: Head-to-head & key numbers

Washington is 55-39-5-6 all-time against Ottawa.

The Capitals are allowing 3.05 goals per game which ranks 15th in the league.

The Senators are 8-14-1 with a -9 goal differential on the road.

Washington is averaging 2.52 goals per game which ranks 30th.

Ottawa is averaging 3.35 goals per game which ranks eighth.

The Capitals are 14-9-5 with a -9 goal differential at home.

The Senators are allowing 3.51 goals per game which ranks 28th.

Senators vs. Capitals: Odds & prediction

The Ottawa Senators are -118 favorites while the Washington Capitals are -102 underdogs, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Ottawa has been playing well as of late, despite the Sens being out of a playoff spot while Washington is in the thick of a playoff race. However, this is a good spot to take Ottawa to extend their win streak to three as Washington has struggled to score, while the Sens have been solid.

The Senators will edge out a road win here in what should be a close game.

Prediction: Ottawa 4, Washington 3.

Senators vs. Capitals: Betting tips

Tip 1: Ottawa to win -118.

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals -102.

Tip 3: Brady Tkachuk over 0.5 points -166.

Tip 4: Drake Batherson over 2.5 shots on goal +150.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Ottawa Washington 0 votes