Ottawa Senators vs Winnipeg Jets: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | March 30th, 2024

The Ottawa Senators will face the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

The contest can be heard on CFGO - TSN 1200 Ottawa and CFRW TSN Radio 1290.

Ottawa Senators game preview

The Ottawa Senators (32-36-4) won their last game 2-0 against the Chicago Blackhawks. They are scoring 3.19 goals and conceding 3.49 per game. Their power play success rate is 17.4%, while their penalty kill rate is 73.5%.

Tim Stutzle has scored 18 goals and provided 50 assists in 72 games, resulting in 68 points. Brady Tkachuk has scored 63 points through 32 goals and 31 assists in 63 games.

Joonas Korpisalo has an 18-21-4 record with a save percentage of .890 and goals against average of 3.30 per game. Thomas Chabot (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body), Rourke Chartier (upper body), Matthew Highmore (upper body) and Zack MacEwen (lower body) are sidelined due to injuries.

Winnipeg Jets game preview

The Winnipeg Jets (44-23-6) lost 4-1 in their last game against the Vegas Golden Knights. They have a GF of 3.04 and a GAA of 2.47. Their power play success percentage is 17.9%, while their penalty-killing rate is 76.6%.

Mark Scheifele has scored 22 goals and provided 42 assists, resulting in 64 points. Josh Morrissey has accumulated 58 points, scoring eight goals and providing 50 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck has a 32-18-4 record with a .920 SV% and a 2.41 GAA.

Gabriel Vilardi (spleen) is sidelined due to injury.

Ottawa Senators lines

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk

Shane Pinto

Drake Batherson

Angus Crookshank

Defensemen

Jake Sanderson

Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun

Goalies

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Winnipeg Jets lines

Forwards

Kyle Connor

Mark Scheifele

Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers

Defensemen

Josh Morrissey

Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Ottawa Senators vs Winnipeg Jets: Odds & prediction

The Senators have won four consecutive games, while the Jets have lost five straight games. Winnipeg has a better GAA and penalty kill than Ottawa. Meanwhile, Ottawa has a 3-6-1 record in their last ten road games.

The Jets are the favorites with odds of -191, while the Senators are the underdogs with odds of +158. With an added ice-home advantage, Winnipeg should win this game.

Ottawa Senators vs Winnipeg Jets: Betting tips

Tip 1: Jets to win: -191

Tip 2: Mark Scheifele to score: Yes

Tip 3: Home Advantage: Yes