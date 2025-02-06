Panthers lineup tonight: Florida's projected lineup for game against St. Louis Blues | Feb. 6, 2025

Tonight, the Florida Panthers will look to get back in the win column after a 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday snapped a three-game win streak. Across from the reigning Stanley Cup Champions on the ice tonight will be a St. Louis Blues team eager to bounce back from a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

Currently, the Panthers are sitting atop the Atlantic Division with a record of 32-20-3, putting them one point ahead of the second-place Toronto Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, in the case of the St. Louis Blues out West, the team is tied for fifth place in the Central Division with a record of 24-25-5.

With the postseason in sight, St. Louis has some work to do if it wants to make a run at a Wild Card spot. Based on the latest standings, the team is 11 points behind the fourth-place Avalanche in the divisional standings, while sitting six points outside of the second Wild Card spot.

Florida Panthers projected lines tonight

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart Jesper Boqvist - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Evan Rodrigues Jonah Gadjovich - Tomas Nosek - AJ Greer

Defense

Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad Niko Mikkola - Dmitry Kulikov Uvis Balinskis - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Powerplay

Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe, Aaron Ekblad Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Evan Rodrigues, Nate Schmidt

Penalty Kill

Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Dmitry Kulikov, Niko Mikkola

Looking at the odds for tonight's Panthers vs Blues game, as well as upcoming games on Florida's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Panthers and Blues, the reigning Stanley Cup Champions are unsurprisingly sitting as betting favorites.

On FanDuel, Florida is a -182 favorite, while St. Louis is a +150 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Florida is a -175 favorite, while St. Louis is a +145 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $182 bet on the defending champs to win $100 on FanDuel, while a $100 bet on the Blues could win $150.

Following tonight's game, the Panthers will head back home to host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday before the team enjoys two weeks off for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Once NHL action resumes, the team will host the Seattle Kraken on Feb. 22 for their first game back.

