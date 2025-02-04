The Nashville Predators proved unable to defeat the Ottawa Senators on Monday night on their home ice, dropping a 5-2 decision at Bridgestone Arena and seeing their already poor record take another hit.

With their latest loss, the Predators dropped to 18-27-7. They're only one spot out of last place in the Western Conference, ahead of only the Chicago Blackhawks.

Nashville's Filip Forsberg scored the first goal of the game, giving the Predators the 1-0 lead. But the Senators responded with goals from Adam Gaudette and Jake Sanderson, taking a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Both teams were unable to find the back of the net in the second period, setting up a tense third period. Jonathan Marchessault got things started for Nashville by tying the score with a power-play goal just 47 seconds into the final frame, but it was the last positive moment for the Predators on the night.

Ottawa overwhelmed them with three third period goals following Marchessault's tying goal courtesy of Shane Pinto, David Perron and Ridly Greig, securing a 5-2 victory.

Anton Forsberg performed well in goal for the Senators, making 25 saves. Meanwhile, Juuse Saros made 34 saves in a losing effort.

Penalty trouble, fatigue, and more: 3 reasons why the Nashville Predators were defeated 5-2 by the Ottawa Senators

#1. The Predators appeared fatigued

Not only did the Predators lose to the Senators and get outshot in the process, but they clearly looked fatigued.

Nashville's game against Ottawa was their fourth in the last six days, and also the second consecutive game in the last 24 hours.

“Probably the last two games have been as disappointed as I've been with our group,” Preds coach Andrew Brunette said. “I understood tonight was a hard night, it's [four games in six nights] and travel and back-to-back, but at the end of the day, where we're at, it was a little disappointing."

#2. The Predators made five separate trips to the penalty box

The Predators were penalized five times against the Senators, and while Ottawa managed only a single power-play goal with a Predators player in the penalty box, they were unable to get their offensive attack in full rythym thanks to their need to defend in their own zone while down a man.

#3. Nashville was outshot and also had several shots blocked

Not only did the Senators have an advantage in the shot column, but they also blocked 11 Predators shot attempts.

If the Predators can't get pucks to the net from their offensively gifted players, their chances of winning drop dramatically.

