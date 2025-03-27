  • home icon
Penguins lineup today: Pittsburgh's projected lineup for game against Buffalo Sabres | March 27, 2025

By Jackson Weber
Modified Mar 27, 2025 11:00 GMT
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning - Source: Imagn

The Pittsburgh Penguins conclude their three-game road trip on Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Pittsburgh (29-33-11) was crushed 6-1 in Tampa Bay on Tuesday night, while Buffalo (29-35-6) beat Ottawa 3-2 at home on Tuesday night.

The Penguins lost both games in Florida to begin the trip (0-1-1) and remain the seventh seed in the Metropolitan Division. With 69 points, they sit six points out of the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Sabres have won two in a row but are still in last place in the Atlantic Division with just 64 points.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph (upper body) is on the IR. Tommy Novak (lower body) and Ryan Shea (upper body) are both nursing injuries and are considered day-to-day. Evgeni Malkin (upper body) was a late scratch on Tuesday and could return to the lineup.

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Rickard Rakell - C Sidney Crosby - RW Bryan Rust

Line 2. LW Connor Dewar - C Evgeni Malkin - RW Phillip Tomasino

Line 3. LW Boko Imama - C Kevin Hayes - RW Danton Heinen

Line 4. LW Joona Koppanen - C Blake Lizotte - RW Noel Acciari

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Matt Grzelcyk - RD Kris Letang

Pair 2. LD Erik Karlsson - RD Connor Timmins

Pair 1. LD Ryan Graves - RD Vladislav Kolyachonok

Goalies:

Starter - Tristan Jarry

Backup - Alex Nedeljkovic

Power Play:

First Unit - Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Matt Grzelcyk, Evgeni Malkin

Second Unit - Philip Tomasino, Kevin Hayes, Danton Heinen, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Noel Acciari, Bryan Rust, Ryan Graves, Kris Letang

Second Unit - Blake Lizotte, Danton Heinen, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Conor Timmins

Odds for Penguins vs Sabres and Pittsburgh's upcoming schedule

Thursday's game between Pittsburgh and Buffalo opens up as a pick 'em.

On Odds Shark, Pittsburgh has -111 odds on the road, while Buffalo also has -111 odds at home. A $111 bet on the Pens could win $100, while a $111 bet on the Sabres would also net $100.

Pittsburgh will head home following Thursday's game and welcome the Ottawa Senators to town for a Sunday night matchup at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins will then have three days off before traveling to St. Louis to face the red-hot Blues on Thursday night.

Edited by Krutik Jain
