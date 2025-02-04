Penguins lineup tonight: Pittsburgh's projected lineup for game against New Jersey Devils | Feb. 4 2025

The Pittsburgh Penguins are back in action on Tuesday when they host the New Jersey Devils at PPG Paints Arena. Pittsburgh has won two games in a row, last beating Nashville 3-0 on Saturday, while New Jersey lost 4-3 in Buffalo on Sunday.
The Penguins (22-24-8) are having a disappointing season and their playoff hopes are slipping away. At 52 points, they are tied for last place in the Metropolitan Division with the Philadelphia Flyers. New Jersey (29-19-6) is third in the Metropolitan division with 64 points.
Pittsburgh's injury list is short, but its lone absence is notable as star forward Evgeni Malkin (lower body) remains out of the lineup. Although he has practiced with the team in a noncontact fashion, his return may have to wait until after the upcoming Four Nations Face-Off tournament.
Pittsburgh Penguins projected lines
Forwards:
Line 1. LW Rickard Rakell - C Sidney Crosby - RW Bryan Rust
Line 2. LW Michael Bunting - C Cody Glass - RW Danton Heinen
Line 3. LW Anthony Beauvillier - C Kevin Hayes - RW Philip Tomasino
Line 4. LW Bokondji Imama - C Blake Lizotte - RW Noel Acciari
Defense:
Pair 1. LD Matt Grzelcyk - RD Erik Karlsson
Pair 2. LD P.O. Joseph - RD Kris Letang
Pair 1. LD Ryan Graves - RD Vincent Desharnais
Goalies:
Starter - Alex Nedeljkovic
Backup - Joel Blomqvist
Power Play:
First Unit - Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Matt Grzelcyk, Michael Bunting
Second Unit - Anthony Beauvillier, Kevin Hayes, Philip Tomasino, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson
Penalty Kill:
First Unit - Cody Glass, Noel Acciari, Ryan Graves, Kris Letang
Second Unit - Blake Lizotte, Bryan Rust, P.O. Joseph, Vincent Desharnais
Odds for Penguins vs. Devils and Pittsburgh's upcoming schedule
The Devils head into the game as road favorites to defeat the Penguins.
On Odds Sharks, Pittsburgh opens as +127 home underdogs while New Jersey is a -159 road favorite. Should these betting lines remain until the puck drops, a $100 wager on the Penguins could win $127 while a $159 bet on the Devils could net $100.
Pittsburgh will have two days off after Tuesday's game. The Penguins will return to the ice for a back-to-back set on Friday in New York against the Rangers and Saturday in Philadelphia. This will conclude their schedule ahead of the Four Nations Face-Off break.
