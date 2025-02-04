Penguins lineup tonight: Pittsburgh's projected lineup for game against New Jersey Devils | Feb. 4 2025

The Pittsburgh Penguins are back in action on Tuesday when they host the New Jersey Devils at PPG Paints Arena. Pittsburgh has won two games in a row, last beating Nashville 3-0 on Saturday, while New Jersey lost 4-3 in Buffalo on Sunday.

The Penguins (22-24-8) are having a disappointing season and their playoff hopes are slipping away. At 52 points, they are tied for last place in the Metropolitan Division with the Philadelphia Flyers. New Jersey (29-19-6) is third in the Metropolitan division with 64 points.

Pittsburgh's injury list is short, but its lone absence is notable as star forward Evgeni Malkin (lower body) remains out of the lineup. Although he has practiced with the team in a noncontact fashion, his return may have to wait until after the upcoming Four Nations Face-Off tournament.

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Rickard Rakell - C Sidney Crosby - RW Bryan Rust

Line 2. LW Michael Bunting - C Cody Glass - RW Danton Heinen

Line 3. LW Anthony Beauvillier - C Kevin Hayes - RW Philip Tomasino

Line 4. LW Bokondji Imama - C Blake Lizotte - RW Noel Acciari

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Matt Grzelcyk - RD Erik Karlsson

Pair 2. LD P.O. Joseph - RD Kris Letang

Pair 1. LD Ryan Graves - RD Vincent Desharnais

Goalies:

Starter - Alex Nedeljkovic

Backup - Joel Blomqvist

Power Play:

First Unit - Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Matt Grzelcyk, Michael Bunting

Second Unit - Anthony Beauvillier, Kevin Hayes, Philip Tomasino, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Cody Glass, Noel Acciari, Ryan Graves, Kris Letang

Second Unit - Blake Lizotte, Bryan Rust, P.O. Joseph, Vincent Desharnais

Odds for Penguins vs. Devils and Pittsburgh's upcoming schedule

The Devils head into the game as road favorites to defeat the Penguins.

On Odds Sharks, Pittsburgh opens as +127 home underdogs while New Jersey is a -159 road favorite. Should these betting lines remain until the puck drops, a $100 wager on the Penguins could win $127 while a $159 bet on the Devils could net $100.

Pittsburgh will have two days off after Tuesday's game. The Penguins will return to the ice for a back-to-back set on Friday in New York against the Rangers and Saturday in Philadelphia. This will conclude their schedule ahead of the Four Nations Face-Off break.

