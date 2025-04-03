Penguins lineup tonight: Pittsburgh’s projected lineup for game against the St. Louis Blues | April 3, 2025

Tonight, the Pittsburgh Penguins will face off with the St. Louis Blues, a team that has continued to impress as of late while fighting their way up the Central Division's standings.

Heading into tonight's game, Pittsburgh is coming off a narrow 1-0 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators.

On the flip side, St. Louis is heading into tonight's game in the midst of a 10-game win streak, the longest active win streak of any team in the league.

Currently, Pittsburgh is sitting in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division, while sitting eight points outside of Wild Card contention in the Eastern Conference. On the flip side, thanks to its recent streak, St. Louis is holding on to the second Wild Card spot in the West.

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Rutger McGroarty - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust Connor Dewar - Rickard Rakell - Ville Koivunen Kevin Hayes - Noel Acciari - Philip Tomasino Danton Heinen - Blake Lizotte - Joona Koppanen

Defense

Matt Grzelcyk - Kris Letang Conor Timmins - Erik Karlsson Ryan Graves - Ryan Shea

Goalies

Tristan Jarry Alex Nedeljkovic

Powerplay

Ville Koivunen, Rickard Rakell, Bryan Rust, Matt Grzelcyk, Sidney Crosby Rutger McGroarty, Kevin Hayes, Philip Tomasino, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson

Penalty Kill

Noel Acciari, Bryan Rust, Ryan Graves, Kris Letang Blake Lizotte, Danton Heinen, Ryan Shea, Conor Timmins

Looking at the previous meeting between the Blues and the Penguins, as well as upcoming games on Pittsburgh's schedule

Tonight's game between the Penguins and the Blues will be the second meeting of the regular season between these two teams, and the last time that they'll see one another.

Back in March, the two teams faced off in Pittsburgh, with the Penguins able to secure a 5-3 win that extended their win streak at the time to three.

The game saw Pittsburgh's offense fire on all cylinders, with Connor Dewar, Rickard Rakell, Bryan Rust, Ryan Graves and Conor Timmins all finding the back of the net, while Tristan Jarry posted a 91.4% save percentage.

Following tonight's rematch, the Pittsburgh will play the Dallas Stars on Saturday, kicking off a back-to-back that will then see the team collide with the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

